Rita Moreno Surprises Everyone At Oscars, Wears The Same Dress She Wore In 1962

In case you missed the memo, Rita Moreno is wearing the same dress that she wore when she won her Oscar for West Side Story in 1961 #Oscars 💅🔥 pic.twitter.com/FJS8oLme1e
— Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) March 5, 2018
She made some small changes to her dress, the neckline was changed to a strapless version while the bold necklace in her neck was looking really attractive and yes, she still kept the statement gloves.
She first wore the same dress in 1962 Oscars, at that time she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. At that time her acceptance speech was quite short. The nostalgic dress is being praised as one of the most impressive dress of the event.
Yes, It’s true! See you all on the #RedCarpet soon! https://t.co/ijUJa9ZJVA
— Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 4, 2018
Many people on social media are shocked that how well it was preserved after all these years
I mean Rita Moreno being Rita Moreno is unbeatable pic.twitter.com/aig2aG2U0F
— Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) March 5, 2018
Rita Moreno at #Oscars90 is everything. pic.twitter.com/LHZD8FselI
— Carley M. Hildebrand (@MissCarley) March 5, 2018
I can't fit into jeans from high school and Rita Moreno is wearing the same dress she wore to the #Oscars in 1962. #goddess pic.twitter.com/O969xhGCYf
— shauna (@goldengateblond) March 5, 2018
First Published: 05 Mar 2018 03:53 PM