Rita Moreno Surprises Everyone At Oscars, Wears The Same Dress She Wore In 1962

She wore the same dress in 1962 when she won the best actress supporting role for her role in West Side Story.

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 03:53 PM
New Delhi: 86-year-old Legendary actor Rita Moreno surprised everyone by wearing a simple black dress at 90th Oscars. She wore the same dress back in 1962 when she won the best actress supporting role for her role as Anita Palacio in West Side Story.

 



She made some small changes to her dress, the neckline was changed to a strapless version while the bold necklace in her neck was looking really attractive and yes, she still kept the statement gloves.

She first wore the same dress in 1962 Oscars, at that time she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. At that time her acceptance speech was quite short. The nostalgic dress is being praised as one of the most impressive dress of the event.


 




Many people on social media are shocked that how well it was preserved after all these years

 















