Rita Moreno Surprises Everyone At Oscars, Wears The Same Dress She Wore In 1962



In case you missed the memo, Rita Moreno is wearing the same dress that she wore when she won her Oscar for West Side Story in 1961 #Oscars 💅🔥 pic.twitter.com/FJS8oLme1e

— Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) March 5, 2018

She made some small changes to her dress, the neckline was changed to a strapless version while the bold necklace in her neck was looking really attractive and yes, she still kept the statement gloves.

She first wore the same dress in 1962 Oscars, at that time she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. At that time her acceptance speech was quite short. The nostalgic dress is being praised as one of the most impressive dress of the event.

Many people on social media are shocked that how well it was preserved after all these years

I mean Rita Moreno being Rita Moreno is unbeatable pic.twitter.com/aig2aG2U0F



— Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) March 5, 2018









I can't fit into jeans from high school and Rita Moreno is wearing the same dress she wore to the #Oscars in 1962. #goddess pic.twitter.com/O969xhGCYf



— shauna (@goldengateblond) March 5, 2018

86-year-old Legendary actor Rita Moreno surprised everyone by wearing a simple black dress at 90th Oscars. She wore the same dress back in 1962 when she won the best actress supporting role for her role as Anita Palacio in West Side Story.