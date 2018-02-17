Rishi Kapoor Praises Priya Prakash & Predicts ‘Huge Stardom’ For Her, Some Twitter Users Creeped Out

On Friday, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and praised the 18-year-old actress. He also wished she was in film industry back when he was a star
I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol pic.twitter.com/laYL1YE3Me
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 16, 2018
Rishi's tweet, however, left many people on Twitter creeped out
Wow uncle kch Khuda ka khauf karen woh aapki beti ki umer ki hain.
— ماہ نوراحمدخان (@mahnoor) February 16, 2018
Chintu.. pic.twitter.com/2VRBipiuW1
— Dean S Hunter (@Deanshunterr) February 16, 2018
Buddhe ko jawani chadhi h ????
— Divyansh #ShilpaArmy???? (@Dvyaansh) February 16, 2018
Creepy uncle tweet!! ????????????
— Biswadeep Rath (@biswadeeprath) February 17, 2018
leave the little girl alone chintu uncle
— S- (@Namaloom00) February 16, 2018
I think during ur peak time of 70s and 80s, the heroines were equally crazy to debut with u. Shouldn’t be envy
— Mukesh Mehta (@ConnectMuks) February 17, 2018
When you read a Rishi Kapoor tweet and are surprised by how normal it is till he says that!! That was just creepy!!
— shubham maloo (@shubhammaloo) February 17, 2018
