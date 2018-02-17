 Rishi Kapoor Praises Priya Prakash & Predicts ‘Huge Stardom’ For Her, Some Twitter Users Creeped Out
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Rishi Kapoor Praises Priya Prakash & Predicts ‘Huge Stardom’ For Her, Some Twitter Users Creeped Out

Rishi Kapoor Praises Priya Prakash & Predicts ‘Huge Stardom’ For Her, Some Twitter Users Creeped Out

He also wished she was in film industry back when he was a star

By: || Updated: 17 Feb 2018 01:17 PM
Rishi Kapoor Praises Priya Prakash & Predicts ‘Huge Stardom’ For Her, Some Twitter Users Creeped Out
New Delhi: With just one wink, Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation achieved overnight fame. While the country is going gaga over her, she has found another admirer in veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

On Friday, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and praised the 18-year-old actress. He also wished she was in film industry back when he was a star




Rishi's tweet, however, left many people on Twitter creeped out





















 













For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Finally, Some Justice For Zainab As Her Rapist Sentenced To Death. Will India Follow Suit?

trending now

INDIA
Farmers bury themselves in pits to protest in Rajasthan
VIDEO
PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi: You can't even IMAGINE the ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Watch the reaction of common men on ...