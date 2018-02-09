 Rihanna unveils Valentine's Day-themed socks
By: || Updated: 09 Feb 2018 04:06 PM
Los Angeles: Singer Rihanna has launched a special capsule line of Valentine's Day-themed socks.

The new range, which Rihanna has teased on her Twitter account, features three pairs of bejeweled calf-length socks, which are being sold for as much as $125, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Rihanna wrote on the micro-blogging website: "Happy Valentine's ladies. My newest collaboration with stance drops tonight! Get the Cold Hearted collection at Midnight PST."

In 2017, Rihanna said her passing for looking good could be traced back to her school days, revealing she used to frequently experiment with her uniform.

The 29-year-old star would have loved to be recognised as "the best dressed" during her younger years, but she thinks when she was at school her style "wasn't there yet".

