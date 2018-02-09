Rihanna unveils Valentine's Day-themed socks

The new range, which Rihanna has teased on her Twitter account, features three pairs of bejeweled calf-length socks, which are being sold for as much as $125, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Happy Valentine’s ladies. My newest collab with @stance drops tonight! Get the #ColdHearted collection at Midnight PST on https://t.co/qH9ci0RpIm #rihannaxstance 💎 pic.twitter.com/QToaUpSFzK
— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 7, 2018
Rihanna wrote on the micro-blogging website: "Happy Valentine's ladies. My newest collaboration with stance drops tonight! Get the Cold Hearted collection at Midnight PST."
PIC: Rihanna - Twitter account
In 2017, Rihanna said her passing for looking good could be traced back to her school days, revealing she used to frequently experiment with her uniform.
The 29-year-old star would have loved to be recognised as "the best dressed" during her younger years, but she thinks when she was at school her style "wasn't there yet".
