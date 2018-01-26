 Republic Day 2018: Women bikers team 'Seema Bhawani' stun viewers, Twitter hails them
'Seema Bhawani' of Border Security Force (BSF) have displayed their stunts on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles.

Updated: 26 Jan 2018 04:18 PM
Photo: (ANI, Twitter)

New Delhi: An all-woman bikers' contingent 'Seema Bhawani' of Border Security Force (BSF) made its magnificent debut in the Republic Day parade on Friday.

The 27-member BSF women, all aged between 25-30 years have displayed their stunts on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and no doubt, for this they deserve a big salute.

Well, this was the first time in history when women bikers took part in the Republic Day parade. The daredevil women were applauded by the crowd and dignitaries present on the occasion.

They performed 16 varieties of stunts, which included scary bike stunts. Everyone at the occasion was awestruck after seeing their stunts.

The team was led by 28 year-old sub-inspector Stanzin Noryang from the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after their mind-blowing show, Twitter exploded with reactions and 'Salute' for the daredevil ladies. Some asserted it as a perfect representation of Indian women's spirit while others just termed it 'Wow'. Check it out

 



















































