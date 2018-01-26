Republic Day 2018: Women bikers team 'Seema Bhawani' stun viewers, Twitter hails them

The 27-member BSF women, all aged between 25-30 years have displayed their stunts on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and no doubt, for this they deserve a big salute.
Well, this was the first time in history when women bikers took part in the Republic Day parade. The daredevil women were applauded by the crowd and dignitaries present on the occasion.
They performed 16 varieties of stunts, which included scary bike stunts. Everyone at the occasion was awestruck after seeing their stunts.
The team was led by 28 year-old sub-inspector Stanzin Noryang from the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Soon after their mind-blowing show, Twitter exploded with reactions and 'Salute' for the daredevil ladies. Some asserted it as a perfect representation of Indian women's spirit while others just termed it 'Wow'. Check it out
BSF motor cycle women team 'Seema Bhawani' led by sub inspector Stanzin Naryang #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/E4jhZcd8j7
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
Sub-Inspector Stanzin Noryang, from #JammuAndKashmir's Ladakh region, led the BSF motorcycle women team 'Seema Bhawani' #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/g1KocPie4m
— JK Views (@JKviews) January 26, 2018
Seema Bhawani is a perfect representation of Indian woman’s spirit and persona! More power to you girl! #SeemaBhawani #Republicday #Rajpath pic.twitter.com/60VCXS6H0G
— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 26, 2018
???????? Just watched Republic Day parade.. "Seema Bhawani" ..Hats off to these brave women who has made India so proud. ????????#JaiHind #JaiBharat #RepublicDay #MountainGirl pic.twitter.com/PzSiU2QLSQ
— Mountain girl 4k (@VarshaThapliyal) January 26, 2018
Best moments of the 69th Republic Day. BSF India's women biker's group, Seema Bhawani, performs different delightful formation which made us to say,"WOW."
Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!#HappilyIndian #RepublicDay #SeemaBhawani #गणतंत्रदिवस #IndiaSalutesRealHeroes #गणतंत्र #womenpower pic.twitter.com/cZCs6JTyqO
— Abhishek Singh ???????? (@kabhishek744) January 26, 2018
@BSF_India 'Seema Bhawani' led by Sub Inspector Stanzin Noryang perform biking stunts at the #RepublicDay parade . pic.twitter.com/YQG43jnOd6
— anupam (@wahin_hoon) January 26, 2018
Big salute to BSF motor cycle women team 'Seema Bhawani' led by sub inspector Stanzin Naryang #RepublicDay #SeemaBhavani #womenpower #69thRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/5tJYag0j8x
— Aparajita Sharma (@Aparajitaamh) January 26, 2018
Proud of u Seema Bhawani. What a spectacular show on Rajpath today @republic
— Shweta Shukla (@2002shuks) January 26, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.