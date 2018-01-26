Republic Day 2018: Women bikers team 'Seema Bhawani' stun viewers, Twitter hails them



An all-woman bikers' contingent 'Seema Bhawani' of Border Security Force (BSF) made its magnificent debut in the Republic Day parade on Friday.The 27-member BSF women, all aged between 25-30 years have displayed their stunts on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and no doubt, for this they deserve a big salute.They performed 16 varieties of stunts, which included scary bike stunts. Everyone at the occasion was awestruck after seeing their stunts.The team was led by 28 year-old sub-inspector Stanzin Noryang from the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.Soon after their mind-blowing show, Twitter exploded with reactions and 'Salute' for the daredevil ladies. Some asserted it as a perfect representation of Indian women's spirit while others just termed it 'Wow'.