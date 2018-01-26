All you need to know about father of Indian constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar



Independent India's first Law Minister, Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, to parents Ramji Maloji Sakpal and Bhimabai Murbadkar Sakpal in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow. His original surname was Ambavadekar. Among 13 siblings, he was the first to reach high school.



He was the first Indian who pursued Economics doctorate.



The Mahad satyagraha of 1927 was one of the crucial moments in his political road. He led a group of Dalits to drink water from Chavadar lake in Mahad, with this he sowed the seeds of Dalit liberation.



He is the one who changed the working hours from 12 hours to 8 hours in the 7th session of Indian Labour Conference in 1942. He was the member of labor in the viceroy’s council from 1942 to 1946.



Ambedkar declined to draft Article 370 of the constitution which gives special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

of the constitution which gives special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

During debates in the constituent assembly, he recommended adoption of Uniform Civil Code.



He resigned from the cabinet in 1951, when parliament hinders his draft of the Hindu Code Bill.



He had once famously said that "If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it,"



On 6 December 1956, he died in his sleep at his home in Delhi.



In 1990, India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna was posthumously conferred upon Ambedkar.



On Friday, India is celebrating 69th Republic Day. On this day in 1950, India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic.Even after Independence in 1947, the country did not have its own constitution and was governed by the laws of colonial Government of India Act of 1935. Following this, a drafting committee headed by Dr. B R Ambedkar was appointed with the objective to draft a permanent constitution.Finally, the Constitution of India came into effect on 26th January 1950 nearly two and a half years later after gaining independence.(Photo: PTI )