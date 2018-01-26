Republic Day 2018: 26 WhatsApp status, messages and wishes for friends and family

On Friday, India is celebrating 69th Republic Day. On this day in 1950, India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic.People across the country send messages, greeting people on this vibrant occasion to salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers, who made us realize the dream of an independent and unified India.Below is the list of 26 Republic Day greetings and WhatsApp messages that can be shared with family and friends:-In the Victory of Our Freedom Fighterson This 69th Republic DayBest Wishes to AllVande Mataram!Happy Republic Day 2017Watan Ki Sar Bulandi Me, Humara Naam Shamil,Guzarte Rehna Hai Humko Sada Ese Mukamo Se,Saare Jahan Se Achchha Hindustan Humara-Humara.Wish You A Very Happy 68th Republic dayFreedom is our birthright, but was snatched away from us, Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices, Let's never take it for granted! Happy Republic Day!enchanting beaches, enthralling deserts,pristine backwaters and wonderful people.India as we know it!Happy Republic Day.Freedom In The Mind, Strength In The Words,Pureness In Our Blood,Pride In Our Souls,Zeal In Our Hearts,Let’s Salute Our India On Republic Day.Happy Republic Day!May our country always prosper and flourish...May we always choose what's right for our nation!Happy Republic Day!Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of an ever shining India. Happy Republic Day!it's 26th January today,The historical day to remember our national heroes & freedom fighters,Who suffered to give us a republic nation.Happy 26th January, Happy Republic Day!May our country always prosper and flourish...May we always choose what's right for our nation!Happy Republic Day!The tricolor gives the messages of Peace Humanity & Prosperity Very Warm Wishes on this Republic Day India.JusticeLibertyEqualityHappy Republic Day!Let us get Educated, Evolved and Engaged in Hard Workto take our country to greater heights.Long Live our Republic & it’s Common People.Wish you all a very warm happy republic day 2018.Let us all reunite and relive the pride and joy of being an Indian on our Republic Day. Vande Mataram!Never forget the Hero’s who sacrificed their lives to bring up this glorious day to India. Happy Republic Day!

18) On this special day, let’s promise our motherland that we will do everything to enrich and preserve our heritage our ethos and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

19) “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Republic Day!

20) Justice, Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. may our tricolor always fly high! Happy Republic Day!

21) Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realize the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!

22) The tricolor gives the messages of Peace Humanity & Prosperity Very Warm Wishes on this Republic Day India.

23) Our life is full of colors... I hope this 26th January will add more colors to your life. Happy Republic Day!

24) One Nation, One Vision, One Identity

“No Nation is Perfect, it needs to be made perfect.”

Meri Pehchaan Mera India.

Happy Republic Day!

25) It swells my chest with pride that despite so many diversities, we Indians are tied in the bond of togetherness! Saluting our motherland on 69th Republic Day! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

