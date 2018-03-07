Renuka Shahane’s Dialogue From 3 Storeys 'Problem Nahi, Pain Hai' Goes Viral

Renuka has undergone a remarkable change for her character Aunty Flory in the upcoming film. The film is scheduled to get released on 9th March 2018. In the promo, the actress is almost unrecognizable. She has received a lot of praise on the internet.
The film is directed by Arjun Mukherjee and produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.
Social media is exploded with a plethora of memes on Shahane’s dialogue. Check it out
When ur weekend hangover is not over and u reached office 2 hours late on monday..#ProblemNahiPainHai @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/Y3a6XA4RML
— Bhaskar Mishra???????? (@BmsBt) March 7, 2018
This meme has point me out I hate Jain food. @excelmovies #ProblemNahiPainHai pic.twitter.com/4SeEPlq6Cz
— JAY PRASAD(INDIAN ????????❤️) (@iJayPrasad) March 7, 2018
Such a truth? Have to say Much wow. Very 3 Storeys. #ProblemNahiPainHai @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/cas72B7oiN
— Niranjan Singh Rathore #™G (@DrunkTroller) March 7, 2018
lol. 3 Storeys knows the story of my life. #ProblemNahiPainHai @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/wXDj221vD5
— Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) March 7, 2018
This 3 Storeys meme knows me so well. #ProblemNahiPainHai @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/JRgeawZF9a
— HarrY???? (@harisbhadra) March 7, 2018
Story of my life batata hai ye 3 Storeys ka meme #ProblemNahiPainHai @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/Se9BXj9ddH
— Troll Free Number (@OyeFollowTohKar) March 7, 2018
Daily morning it'll happen in our houses #ProblemNahiPainHai @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/htK5bRLOeC
— Bruntha Ramani (@Bruntha_Ramani) March 7, 2018
