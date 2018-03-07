 Renuka Shahane’s Dialogue From 3 Storeys 'Problem Nahi, Pain Hai' Goes Viral
Photo: Twitter(@Pitabashjena)

New Delhi: Renuka Shahane’s dialogue from 3 Storeys “Problem Nahi, Pain Hai” has once again given social media users a meme fest to celebrate. The dialogue has almost created a buzz on the internet.

Renuka has undergone a remarkable change for her character Aunty Flory in the upcoming film. The film is scheduled to get released on 9th March 2018. In the promo, the actress is almost unrecognizable. She has received a lot of praise on the internet.

The film is directed by Arjun Mukherjee and produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

Social media is exploded with a plethora of memes on Shahane’s dialogue. Check it out



























