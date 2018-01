Remember The Train Selfie Video That Shocked Everyone? Turns Out It Was A Prank!

Crazily stupid Selfie !! youth hit by speeding train while he was attempting a selfie video, admitted into hospital in serious condition #Hyderabad #Telangana pic.twitter.com/rbranJpg2s

— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) January 24, 2018



Now that's what I call a miracle !! The stupid Selfie man hit by speeding train is doing fine with no visible or serious injuries. #Hyderabad



— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) January 25, 2018





This guy Shiva n his friends created MMTS train accident fake video, fooled ppl as accident took place, this guy works in a gym at Madapur as general instructor, got this info from my teammate who goes to this gym, now this guy is absconding

— Nellutla Kavitha (@iamKavithaRao) January 25, 2018

A few days ago, a video of a guy at the MMTS station taking a selfie with a running train had shocked the nation. Multiple news websites, including us reported that the man was hit by the train after which he suffered grave injuries to his brain.But now there is a new twist in the tale which will make you even more angry! Apparently, the video was a prank and was entirely staged. According to ABN Telugu, a regional news channel, the video was faked by Shiva and his friends.