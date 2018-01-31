Remember The Train Selfie Video That Shocked Everyone? Turns Out It Was A Prank!

But now there is a new twist in the tale which will make you even more angry! Apparently, the video was a prank and was entirely staged. According to ABN Telugu, a regional news channel, the video was faked by Shiva and his friends.
Crazily stupid Selfie !! youth hit by speeding train while he was attempting a selfie video, admitted into hospital in serious condition #Hyderabad #Telangana pic.twitter.com/rbranJpg2s
— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) January 24, 2018
Now that's what I call a miracle !! The stupid Selfie man hit by speeding train is doing fine with no visible or serious injuries. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/I7aYWUFnzX
— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) January 25, 2018
This guy Shiva n his friends created MMTS train accident fake video, fooled ppl as accident took place, this guy works in a gym at Madapur as general instructor, got this info from my teammate who goes to this gym, now this guy is absconding pic.twitter.com/QebASR3FcS
— Nellutla Kavitha (@iamKavithaRao) January 25, 2018
