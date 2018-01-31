 Remember The Train Selfie Video That Shocked Everyone? Turns Out It Was A Prank!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Remember The Train Selfie Video That Shocked Everyone? Turns Out It Was A Prank!

Remember The Train Selfie Video That Shocked Everyone? Turns Out It Was A Prank!

The youth was never hit by the train and the entire video was staged!

By: || Updated: 31 Jan 2018 05:35 PM
Remember The Train Selfie Video That Shocked Everyone? Turns Out It Was A Prank!
Hyderabad: A few days ago, a video of a guy at the MMTS station taking a selfie with a running train had shocked the nation. Multiple news websites, including us reported that the man was hit by the train after which he suffered grave injuries to his brain.

But now there is a new twist in the tale which will make you even more angry! Apparently, the video was a prank and was entirely staged. According to ABN Telugu, a regional news channel, the video was faked by Shiva and his friends.



 





 

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Pakistan And India Are Planning To Release Elderly, Disabled Prisoners On Humanitarian Grounds

trending now

VIDEO
Kasganj Violence: Deceased Chandan's main killer Salim arrested
INDIA
Main accused Salim arrested for allegedly shooting dead Chandan ...
INDIA
Kasganj violence: Watch last video of Chandan Gupta during ...