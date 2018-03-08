Remember, Mohammed Shami Once Slammed Trolls For Targetting His Wife



Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.👉

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016



Na Sathi Hai Na Hamara Hai Koi Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai KoiPar Apko Dekh Kar Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa humsafar hai Koi Happy new Year pic.twitter.com/YzBJmkiqha

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2016



We enjoyed amgari holiday pic.twitter.com/nwk83hd0Le

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 10, 2016



We enjoyed with family holiday in devisthal pic.twitter.com/pFLu61B6Kj

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 19, 2016



It's my 3rd anniversary love you dear 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/B7RRsFz2oa

— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 7, 2017

On Wednesday, Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan accused him of extramarital affairs and torturing her mentally and physically. Shami has dismissed reports and asserted it as a conspiracy to ruin his game. Social media is almost divided on this entire controversy.Do you remember in 2016 Mohammed Shami slammed trolls for targetting his wife.In 2016, Shami had posted a photo on his Facebook page with the caption 'beautiful moments'. Later his wife was badly trolled on social media for wearing a sleeveless gown in the photo. At that time Shami took to Twitter to slam the trolls and said that his wife is hisHis Tweet said,"My child and my wife are my companions in life. I exactly know what to do and what not to do for them. We all need to look inside to know how good we are."Shami has always been active in posting beautiful photos with his wife and daughter with really heartwarming captions on social media. Have a lookOn Thursday Shami showed the photographs of Holi celebration with his wife and said that everything was fine between the two till then.