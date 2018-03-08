 Remember, Mohammed Shami Once Slammed Trolls For Targetting His Wife
Search

Remember, Mohammed Shami Once Slammed Trolls For Targetting His Wife

In 2016, Shami had posted a photo with his wife on his Facebook page, later his wife was badly trolled for her dress in the photo. Shami took to Twitter and slammed the trolls

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 06:33 PM
Remember, Mohammed Shami Once Slammed Trolls For Targetting His Wife

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan accused him of extramarital affairs and torturing her mentally and physically. Shami has dismissed reports and asserted it as a conspiracy to ruin his game. Social media is almost divided on this entire controversy.

Do you remember in 2016 Mohammed Shami slammed trolls for targetting his wife.



What happened:

In 2016, Shami had posted a photo on his Facebook page with the caption 'beautiful moments'. Later his wife was badly trolled on social media for wearing a sleeveless gown in the photo. At that time Shami took to Twitter to slam the trolls and said that his wife is his 'life'.

His Tweet said,"My child and my wife are my companions in life. I exactly know what to do and what not to do for them. We all need to look inside to know how good we are."





Shami has always been active in posting beautiful photos with his wife and daughter with really heartwarming captions on social media. Have a look

















On Thursday Shami showed the photographs of Holi celebration with his wife and said that everything was fine between the two till then.











For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story This Emotional Behind-The-Scenes Video From BR Chopra's Mahabharata Will Take You To The 90s

trending now

INDIA
CBI registers a fresh case against two firms of ...
VIDEO
Viral Sach: Know truth behind video of a Rajasthani ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Know why 664 Hindus and 228 Muslims converted their ...