Remember, Mohammed Shami Once Slammed Trolls For Targetting His Wife

Do you remember in 2016 Mohammed Shami slammed trolls for targetting his wife.
What happened:
In 2016, Shami had posted a photo on his Facebook page with the caption 'beautiful moments'. Later his wife was badly trolled on social media for wearing a sleeveless gown in the photo. At that time Shami took to Twitter to slam the trolls and said that his wife is his 'life'.
His Tweet said,"My child and my wife are my companions in life. I exactly know what to do and what not to do for them. We all need to look inside to know how good we are."
Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.👉
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016
Shami has always been active in posting beautiful photos with his wife and daughter with really heartwarming captions on social media. Have a look
Na Sathi Hai Na Hamara Hai Koi Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai KoiPar Apko Dekh Kar Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa humsafar hai Koi Happy new Year pic.twitter.com/YzBJmkiqha
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2016
Beautiful moments pic.twitter.com/IHzOek43hG
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 25, 2016
We enjoyed amgari holiday pic.twitter.com/nwk83hd0Le
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 10, 2016
We enjoyed with family holiday in devisthal pic.twitter.com/pFLu61B6Kj
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 19, 2016
On Thursday Shami showed the photographs of Holi celebration with his wife and said that everything was fine between the two till then.
It's my 3rd anniversary love you dear 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/B7RRsFz2oa
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 7, 2017
Quality time with both family's . thanks for wriddhiman @Wriddhipops @circleofcricket @BCCI @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/EGBK1gTBOS
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 1, 2018
Big moment pic.twitter.com/zVV0hFNrS8
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) September 8, 2015
