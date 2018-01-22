 Like Always! Ranveer Singh Steals The Limelight With His Quirky Outfit At 63rd Filmfare Awards
Like Always! Ranveer Singh Steals The Limelight With His Quirky Outfit At 63rd Filmfare Awards

On 63rd Filmfare awards, Ranveer wore a suit dedicated to Bollywood, with prints of films such as Ajooba, Deewar, Ram Lakhan etc.

Updated: 22 Jan 2018 03:25 PM
Photo: (Twitter,@RAC7R)

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh often surprises everyone with his strange, quirky and cool looks, and this time too he blew our minds with his special attire on 63rd Filmfare awards.

 



Ranveer wore a suit dedicated to Bollywood, with prints of films such as Ajooba, Deewar, Ram Lakhan, Baazigar, Ghayal, Aankhen, Vastav and several others.

Social media users were in no mood to lose the chance to troll him.

 





 



Twitterati also dig another funky photo and made a series of memes with it

 





 



Well, this was not the first time when the actor amused everyone, with his looks. Earlier he stole the attention with his exemplary dressing style at Mira Rajput's planned pre-birthday bash for Shahid Kapoor

 





 



Its sometimes become difficult to name his outfits. Twitter gave its verdict for this strange dress too







And Netizens just can't stop laughing at this black dress....

 



Hope he continues to amuse and amaze us with his whacky style!

