Like Always! Ranveer Singh Steals The Limelight With His Quirky Outfit At 63rd Filmfare Awards

Me ( Trying to impress her) - pic.twitter.com/VrmmSqbYt5
— Sanjeev (@Snju_Baba) January 20, 2018
Ranveer wore a suit dedicated to Bollywood, with prints of films such as Ajooba, Deewar, Ram Lakhan, Baazigar, Ghayal, Aankhen, Vastav and several others.
Social media users were in no mood to lose the chance to troll him.
Hihi mein maar Javaaaa ????????
Suit suit bohat karda aap ko! ????
— Ranveer Ki Kiran❤️ (@ranveerskiran1) January 20, 2018
Look at Anil 's Janbaaz & Big B's Dewaar in a good place ????????
— Jasmine Fakhri (@JasmenFakhri) January 20, 2018
Twitterati also dig another funky photo and made a series of memes with it
close enough ???? pic.twitter.com/2ckpreJlOV
— Natik ???????? (@natikonline) January 21, 2018
Update yourself pic.twitter.com/WtAuvoH4Pt
— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) January 20, 2018
Well, this was not the first time when the actor amused everyone, with his looks. Earlier he stole the attention with his exemplary dressing style at Mira Rajput's planned pre-birthday bash for Shahid Kapoor
Why Ranveer Why? pic.twitter.com/Whzf1rynwG
— Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) February 20, 2017
How @RanveerOfficial was born. pic.twitter.com/dkeac290eg
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) February 20, 2017
Its sometimes become difficult to name his outfits. Twitter gave its verdict for this strange dress too
When the textile ministry is under @smritiirani ???????? pic.twitter.com/fpPab29vrg
— Maithun (@Being_Humor) December 16, 2016
And Netizens just can't stop laughing at this black dress....
Deepika : Meri black salwar kameez kahan hai
Ranveer Singh : I am wearing it babe pic.twitter.com/87a64XHcHQ
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 23, 2016
Hope he continues to amuse and amaze us with his whacky style!
First Published: 22 Jan 2018 03:08 PM