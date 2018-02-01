Rani Mukerji's Much Awaited Film 'Hichki' Postponed! Know The New Release Date

Rani Mukerji's much awaited film "Hichki" will now hit the screens on March 23. The film was earlier supposed to release on February 23.The marketing and distribution team took the decision to shift the release keeping in mind the post exam scenario for students and families."'Hichki' is an out and out family movie that will entertain audiences across all age groups. The YRF team decided that 23 March, 2018 is the best release date for 'Hichki' especially given the post exam scenario for students and families - the most relevant TG for this film," producer Maneesh Sharma said in a statement.Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the movie features Rani as Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.The film focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.Rohan Malhotra, VP Distribution, YRF said, "'Hichki' is an incredible movie which is full of heart and it has a strong message at its core. The movie will entertain audiences, ask the right questions and challenges the right themes which are prevalent in our society."We believe 'Hichki' has the potential to stay in the theatres for an extended period of time and keeping that in mind, March 23 is the best release date for the movie.