UP Minister Says 'If Not Ayodhya, Will Ram Mandir Be Built In New York?'

Ram Mandir Ayodhya mein nhi banega toh kya New York mein banega. Jahan Bhagwan Ram paida huye hai wahan Mandir hona hi chahiye, yeh har vyakti Bharatvarsh mein maanta hai : Laxmi Narayan Choudhary, UP Cabinet Minister in #Ayodhyapic.twitter.com/9rPRpUFnbZ

UP Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan Choudhary in Ayodhya made a shocking statement on Ram Mandir.On Monday, he stated that Ram Mandir should be constructed in Ayodhya as it is the birthplace of Lord Rama.He said, "Ram Mandir Ayodhya mein nhi banega toh kya New York mein banega. Jahan Bhagwan Ram paida huye hai wahan Mandir hona hi chahiye, yeh har vyakti Bharatvarsh mein maanta hai"Laxmi Narayan Choudhary represents the Chhata constituency as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.On December 6, 1992, hundreds of right-wing activists razed the 16th-century Babri mosque claiming it was built on a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. The mosque demolition changed the face of politics, and disputes regarding the same are still being heard in courts.