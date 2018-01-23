Rajasthan man recreates Sholay scene, climbs tower demanding ban on 'Padmaavat'



A youth has climbed a 350 feet tall mobile tower with a bottle of petrol in Bhilwara; the protester is saying 'will come down only when #Padmaavat is banned in the country' #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/h65ctfbWq1

— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018

Remember the epic scene from 1975 Sholay, when Dharmendra(Veeru) climbed on the top a water tank and scared everyone to commit suicide if he was not allowed to marry Hema Malini (Basanti)?Well, some similar happened in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district when a man climbed the tower and threatened to jump. However, this guy was protesting against the release of 'Padmaavat'The man identified as Upendra Singh Rathore climbed the 350-feet tall tower, with a bottle of petrol in protest against the January 25 release of the movie Padmaavat. Saying he will descend only when the movie 'Padmaavat' is banned across the country."One of our friends has climbed the BSNL tower in protest against the release of the movie Padmaavat. He wants a complete ban on the release of the movie across the nation," said a Karni Sena worker.This act sends the whole town into madness for a while.Last week, the Supreme Court set aside notifications passed by the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to ban the release of Padmaavat. The movie will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.