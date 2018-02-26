R Madhavan Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Posts A Picture To Share That He Is Back On Track





Actor R. Madhavan underwent a minor shoulder surgery a few days ago.Madhavan on Monday took to Instagram to share that he is back on track."Shoulder surgery done... Fighter back on track. Cannot feel my right arm haha," he wrote.The reason for his shoulder surgery has not been shared. His co-stars Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza too commented on his post wishing him a speedy recovery.On the work front, Madhavan is seen on the web television series " ", a thriller. It explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.The actor will also be seen in "Chanda Mama Door Ke" along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.