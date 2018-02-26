 R Madhavan Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Posts A Picture To Share That He Is Back On Track
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • R Madhavan Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Posts A Picture To Share That He Is Back On Track

R Madhavan Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Posts A Picture To Share That He Is Back On Track

The reason for his shoulder surgery has not been shared.

By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 06:49 PM
R Madhavan Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Posts A Picture To Share That He Is Back On Track
Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan underwent a minor shoulder surgery a few days ago.

Madhavan on Monday took to Instagram to share that he is back on track.

"Shoulder surgery done... Fighter back on track. Cannot feel my right arm haha," he wrote.






The reason for his shoulder surgery has not been shared. His co-stars Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza too commented on his post wishing him a speedy recovery.

On the work front, Madhavan is seen on the web television series " ", a thriller. It explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.The actor will also be seen in "Chanda Mama Door Ke" along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Another Death Mystery? Twitter Is Not Ready To Believe That Sridevi Died Of Drowning

trending now

VIDEO
Sridevi died from accidental drowning in bathtub: Forensic report
VIDEO
Boney Kapoor went to Manmohan Shetty's party alone while ...
MOVIES
Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor RETURN to ...