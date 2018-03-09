Pyarelal Wadali Of 'Wadali Brothers' Fame Passes Away In Amritsar, Twitter Pays Tribute

He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali.
#FLASH: Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passes away in Amritsar after cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/34R6aydVP4
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018
The Wadali Brothers, adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan, had their first musical performance outside their village in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar.
They entered Bollywood in 2003 and are famous for their songs such as Aye Rangrez Mere ('Tanu Weds Manu') and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi.
Twitter paid tributes to the phenomenal singer:
Panjab De Shahenshah #PyarelalWadali singer who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP.
What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab.#Respect #RIP #LegendarySufiSinger pic.twitter.com/FjBKqBUFhh
— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 9, 2018
Wadali brothers have charmed us with their earthy mix of mystical Sufi poetry and energetic qawwalis, and an endearing sense of humour. Sad to hear of the passing of the younger one, Pyarelal. RIP #PyareLalWadali https://t.co/Si7TPPcubE
— Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) March 9, 2018
Thts a real loss to the nation as well as to the music world.May GOD bless the departed soul with eternal peace.! HARI OM TATSAT !
— anil kumar sharma (@anilkum37576541) March 9, 2018
So Nice n Amazing voice of Pyarelal Wadali. Man is mortal but his voice immortal. Voice never die.
— Vikash Sharma Vatsa (@sharma_vatsa) March 9, 2018
One of the most honest and finest voices in India is no more .
You were and shall always be one of the greatest we have heard.
Om Shanti #PyareLalWadali
— Nikhil (@nikhilsureka) March 9, 2018
Sh #PyarelalWadali ‘s demise has robbed our nation of a sparkling singing rarity, whose talent transcended the boundaries of space and time! My condolences to the family and millions of fans, who were mesmerized by Sh Wadali's unparalleled Sufi renditions. #RIP
— Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) March 9, 2018
Akashvani mourns the sudden demise of Sufi singer #PyarelalWadali, one of the legendary #WadaliBrothers.
He passed away today morning in Amritsar due to cardiac arrest.#RIP pic.twitter.com/is9uH3DKIz
— ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) March 9, 2018
Pride of punjabi music industry
Legendary musicians ????
The #WadaliBrothers can be separated in time
But together they stay in our hearts#PyarelalWadali lives on.. ????
— Shagun (@shagunkant) March 9, 2018
Paying tribute to Sufi singer #PyarelalWadali #WadaliBrothers pic.twitter.com/XD8mBNya57
— MY FM (@MYFMIndia) March 9, 2018
