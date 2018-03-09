 Pyarelal Wadali Of 'Wadali Brothers' Fame Passes Away In Amritsar, Twitter Pays Tribute
He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali.

Amritsar: Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away in Amritsar on Friday after cardiac arrest. He was 75 years old.

The Wadali Brothers, adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan, had their first musical performance outside their village in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar.

They entered Bollywood in 2003 and are famous for their songs such as Aye Rangrez Mere ('Tanu Weds Manu') and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi.

