What A Proud Moment! Twitter Erupts With Joy As India Wins U-19 World Cup 2018







The #BoysInBlue beat Australia U19 by 8 wickets to clinch the #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/91YeZNJ3hI

— BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2018







Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018







Greatness begins here and the #BoysInBlue have achieved that and more as they are crowned the ICC #U19CWC champions for the 4th time! ???????? pic.twitter.com/9dvlqbcGh4



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 3, 2018







Wow. What a proud moment for young India. Well done lil ones…May u keep conquering the world. And keep playing FIFA ...on the side. A great morning. pic.twitter.com/2aLycIud95



— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2018







T 2603 -YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !! #INDIACHAMPIONS !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA !???????????????????????????????????????? ..गूँज रहा है विश्व भर में !! pic.twitter.com/lyKFPTWZRc



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2018







It's a moment of great joy and pride for India. We will felicitate the team.: CK Khanna, BCCI Acting President #U19WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/XL3dQMWm72



— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018













Congrats Team India boys.. The #U19CWC Champs????????.. The future looks great for Indian cricket.. pic.twitter.com/i1wqKScqn0



— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 3, 2018



One of the strongest U-19 teams we have ever seen. Outplaying every opponent they faced . They came, they saw, they conquered ????????. Special mentions to #RahulDravid Sir for inspiring this solid bunch of youngsters ???? #Champions #U19WorldCupFinal #FutureStars



— Karun Nair (@karun126) February 3, 2018





Opening batsman Manjot Kalra scored an unbeaten 101 and India won the under-19 Cricket World Cup for the fourth time with an eight-wicket victory Saturday over Australia. And what a moment it was!As soon as the news broke, the entire country jumped in joy and couldn't help but feel proud of their boys. People on Twitter including celebrities couldn't hold their happiness and poured their love and wishes for the winning team. Even PM Modi tweeted about it