 What A Proud Moment! Twitter Erupts With Joy As India Wins U-19 World Cup 2018
What A Proud Moment! Twitter Erupts With Joy As India Wins U-19 World Cup 2018

People on Twitter including celebrities couldn't hold their happiness and poured their love and wishes for the winning team

Updated: 03 Feb 2018 02:51 PM
What A Proud Moment! Twitter Erupts With Joy As India Wins U-19 World Cup 2018
New Delhi: Opening batsman Manjot Kalra scored an unbeaten 101 and India won the under-19 Cricket World Cup for the fourth time with an eight-wicket victory Saturday over Australia. And what a moment it was!





As soon as the news broke, the entire country jumped in joy and couldn't help but feel proud of their boys. People on Twitter including celebrities couldn't hold their happiness and poured their love and wishes for the winning team. Even PM Modi tweeted about it













































 



 





 









