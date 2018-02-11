 Promise Day: Best Promise Day Wishes and Messages To Make Your Love Stronger
Send these Happy Promise Day messages, wishes and images to let them know what they mean to you

By: || Updated: 11 Feb 2018 10:32 AM
New Delhi: And just like that, we are in the midst of this mush-filled Valentine's week: Promise Day! On this day, partners and lovers promise to stay together and repeat how much they mean to each other.  A promise to love them as they are, a promise to stand up for them, a promise to love each little quirks of theirs and a promise to love them forever!

  • Let us both promise of being together even when we choose different paths. Let us both promise, each other, our lives!

  • If one day you feel like crying, call me. I can’t promise to make you laugh, but I’ll be cry with you. Happy Promise Day!

  • We have so much more than I ever thought we would, I love you more than I ever thought I could. I promise to give you all I have to give, I'll do anything for you as long as I live.

  • Today I promise that I will forever be yours, today I promise that my time is yours, today I promise that my life is yours, today I promise, me.

  • I can’t promise to solve all your problems, I can promise, that I will never let you face them alone. Happy Promise Day!


gay-couple-hold-hands-4e17bec2e9fdc538

  • I promise to never try to change who you are, I will love you just the way you are. I promise to hold your hand through sickness and health, through good and bad, through highs and lows. Together we'll make it through.

  •  I promise to walk 1000 miles with you. Just promise you will walk back with me.

  • If you are cold at night, let the promise of my love cover you like a warm blanket. Happy Promise Day!

  • I promise to never leave you alone in this big world, even when I'm gone.

  • I promise to make you laugh for the rest of your life, I promise to wipe your tears off for the rest of your life.


 

