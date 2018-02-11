Promise Day: Best Promise Day Wishes and Messages To Make Your Love Stronger



Let us both promise of being together even when we choose different paths. Let us both promise, each other, our lives!



If one day you feel like crying, call me. I can’t promise to make you laugh, but I’ll be cry with you. Happy Promise Day!



We have so much more than I ever thought we would, I love you more than I ever thought I could. I promise to give you all I have to give, I'll do anything for you as long as I live.



Today I promise that I will forever be yours, today I promise that my time is yours, today I promise that my life is yours, today I promise, me.



I can’t promise to solve all your problems, I can promise, that I will never let you face them alone. Happy Promise Day!





I promise to never try to change who you are, I will love you just the way you are. I promise to hold your hand through sickness and health, through good and bad, through highs and lows. Together we'll make it through.



I promise to walk 1000 miles with you. Just promise you will walk back with me.



If you are cold at night, let the promise of my love cover you like a warm blanket. Happy Promise Day!



I promise to never leave you alone in this big world, even when I'm gone.



I promise to make you laugh for the rest of your life, I promise to wipe your tears off for the rest of your life.



And just like that, we are in the midst of this mush-filled Valentine's week: Promise Day! On this day, partners and lovers promise to stay together and repeat how much they mean to each other. A promise to love them as they are, a promise to stand up for them, a promise to love each little quirks of theirs and a promise to love them forever!