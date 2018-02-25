 Politics Over Sridevi's Death Angers Twitter, Congress Deletes Tweet After Massive Trolling
Netizens attacked the Congress for playing politics at the time of the death of a loved actor.

By: || Updated: 25 Feb 2018 12:48 PM
New Delhi: On Saturday, Bollywood's iconic actor Sridevi passed away following a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she went to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. She was 54.

At a time when the entire nation is in great shock, our political parties are still busy in playing politics and gaining extra points. Shocked! but its true.

Congress party received a lot of flak on social media for a tweet that went almost viral. Remembering Sridevi, INCIndia tweeted: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013."

Yes, the party now wants the credit for honoring the veteran actor with Padma Shri in 2013.

Congress is not alone, BJP left no time in bashing the party for his tweet and reverted on Twitter.

 



Netizens also attacked the Congress party for playing politics and for trying to gain extra points even at the time of the death of a loved actor.

Coming into action Congress soon deleted the Tweet.

One Twitter handle reacted "Also mention, she was born when Nehru was the prime minister," one popular Twitter handle

 





Blogger Sandip Ghose too felt the tweet was politicising Sridevi's death

 



 





























