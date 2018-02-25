Politics Over Sridevi's Death Angers Twitter, Congress Deletes Tweet After Massive Trolling



Also mention, she was born when Nehru was the prime-minister.



— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 25, 2018





Dear @OfficeOfRG you make an award sound like a favour granted. More importantly, #PadmaAwards is an honour given by the country (hence, @rashtrapatibhvn) to its citizen - not by any political party. Shows Congress' sense of entitlement. By this tweet you have insulted #Sridevi

— GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) February 25, 2018



Was that necessary to mention what award she recieved during UPA government. Disgusting. Stop giving political colour to everything. Now don't blame the P.M for her death, because you are the best in that field. #sridevi #RIPSridevi



— Joydeep Barooah (@jdbarooah) February 25, 2018









The humility of @INCIndia . It did not take credit for Sridevi living, eating and breathing in Congress ruled times. pic.twitter.com/wBx6WfPHQJ

— VikasSaraswat (@VikasSaraswat) February 25, 2018







Don't know about the name, but "Awarded padma shri by UPA" will be the 1st sentence written on her gravestone. #Sridevi #Congress https://t.co/FL48wNsPv0



— Mangalya Lakhia (@Mangalyalakhia) February 25, 2018









I would not be surprised if they extend... she was alive when indira and rajiv were prime ministers but died in modi govt. Shameful.

— Shaifali Malukani (@sp_malukani) February 25, 2018







"She Was Awarded The Padma Shri By The UPA Govt In 2013". Are You Serious? Is That Line Even Necessary To Pay Tribute To A Legendary Actress? Please Stop Politicising The Death. You Guys Are Disgrace To Humanity. Shame On You Congress. #Sridevi #RIPSridevihttps://t.co/gdPHFEIWE4



— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 25, 2018



On Saturday, Bollywood's iconic actor Sridevi passed away following a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she went to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. She was 54.At a time when the entire nation is in great shock, our political parties are still busy in playing politics and gaining extra points. Shocked! but its true.Congress party received a lot of flak on social media for a tweet that went almost viral. Remembering Sridevi, INCIndia tweeted: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013."Yes, the party now wants the credit for honoring the veteran actor with Padma Shri in 2013.Congress is not alone, BJP left no time in bashing the party for his tweet and reverted on Twitter.Netizens also attacked the Congress party for playing politics and for trying to gain extra points even at the time of the death of a loved actor.Coming into action Congress soon deleted the Tweet.One Twitter handle reacted "Also mention, she was born when Nehru was the prime minister," one popular Twitter handleBlogger Sandip Ghose too felt the tweet was politicising Sridevi's death