 PNB Scam is being given meme treatment across the internet
The recent PNB Scam has given social media users a chance to celebrate meme fest across the internet.

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 07:38 PM
Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: If you are active on social media then you must aware of the word 'meme'. Netizens carve out memes out of everything. The recent PNB Scam has given social media users a chance to celebrate meme fest across the internet.

The PNB fraud pertains to issuance of fake Letters of Understanding (LoUs) to companies associated with billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi resulting in a scam of Rs 11,500 crore against the country’s largest government bank. The scam, reportedly, started in the year 2010. In the multi-crore fraud, Nirav Modi's share was Rs 4,800 crore.

Twitter flooded with a plethora of funny memes which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter, check it out some of them here.

 

































































First Published:
