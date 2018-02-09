Where in India can you plan a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day - List inside

A travel and restaurant website company, TripAdvisor, has shared the romantic roll call of its Travellers' Choice awards for hotels - perfect for couple time.
So pack your bags for a great date before you hit the road!
Top Five Hotels for a Romantic Getaway:
1. The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Rajasthan, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan
One of the most luxurious jungle resorts, Oberoi Vanyavilas is picture-perfect with a beautiful watercourse and sun-kissed decks. Besides the quintessential safari, couples can enjoy the spectacular views, delicious food and stroll around the torch-lit pathways in the evenings.
2. Taj Lake Palace Udaipur, Udaipur, Rajasthan
Built in 1746, this four-acre magnificent palace showcases marble work and majestic architecture. Located in the midst of Lake Pichola, couples can enjoy breathtaking views of the City Palace and Aravalli Hills while devouring delectable local cuisine.
3. Chanoud Garh, Rajasthan, Pali, Rajasthan
Chanoud Garhis a splendid 300-year-old property from where guests will leave with unforgettable memories. This delightful property provides a fascinating insight into the daily lives of the villagers and offers guests an experience of the quaint village life along with luxury.
4. Hotel Pleasant Haveli, Rajasthan, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
Situated in the heart of "Golden City of the Thar Desert", Pleasant Haveli is at a distance of 500 meters from Jaisalmer Fort. Couples can enjoy one of the most beautiful sunsets which offers a magnificent view over the whole city and the fort.
5. Old Harbour Hotel, Kerala, Kochi, Kerela
One of the oldest properties in Kerala, the Old Harbour is a beautifully restored and very well-maintained hotel. Couples can enjoy the soothing sounds of sitar players on the restaurant terrace and the beautiful garden in the heart of Fort Kochi. (ANI)
First Published: 09 Feb 2018 04:23 PM