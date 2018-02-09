Where in India can you plan a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day - List inside

New Delhi: For those looking for an alternative to the cliche Valentine's Day 'dinner date', a short romantic getaway can be a great option.A travel and restaurant website company, TripAdvisor, has shared the romantic roll call of its Travellers' Choice awards for hotels - perfect for couple time.So pack your bags for a great date before you hit the road!One of the most luxurious jungle resorts, Oberoi Vanyavilas is picture-perfect with a beautiful watercourse and sun-kissed decks. Besides the quintessential safari, couples can enjoy the spectacular views, delicious food and stroll around the torch-lit pathways in the evenings.Built in 1746, this four-acre magnificent palace showcases marble work and majestic architecture. Located in the midst of Lake Pichola, couples can enjoy breathtaking views of the City Palace and Aravalli Hills while devouring delectable local cuisine.Chanoud Garhis a splendid 300-year-old property from where guests will leave with unforgettable memories. This delightful property provides a fascinating insight into the daily lives of the villagers and offers guests an experience of the quaint village life along with luxury.Situated in the heart of "Golden City of the Thar Desert", Pleasant Haveli is at a distance of 500 meters from Jaisalmer Fort. Couples can enjoy one of the most beautiful sunsets which offers a magnificent view over the whole city and the fort.One of the oldest properties in Kerala, the Old Harbour is a beautifully restored and very well-maintained hotel. Couples can enjoy the soothing sounds of sitar players on the restaurant terrace and the beautiful garden in the heart of Fort Kochi. (ANI)