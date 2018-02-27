PGIMER Doctor Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Friends Say He Was Feeling Low

Dr Krishna Prasath R, a junior resident in the Department of Radio diagnosis and Imaging, PGIMER, hailed from Tamil Nadu.
"Prasath was found hanging from the ceiling of his room. He used a rope to commit suicide," Station House Officer at Sector 11 Police Station, Inspector Lakhbir Singh, said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was not known.
However, his friends and classmates said he was “feeling low” as he was not able to adjust after shifting from his hometown in Tamil Nadu, says a report by Indian Express.
A case has been registered, Singh said, adding further investigations were under progress.
First Published: 27 Feb 2018 12:58 PM