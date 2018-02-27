 PGIMER Doctor Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Friends Say He Was Feeling Low
Dr Krishna Prasath R, a junior resident in the Department of Radio diagnosis and Imaging, PGIMER, hailed from Tamil Nadu.

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 12:58 PM
Representational Image

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old doctor, a junior resident at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room in the institute, police said.

"Prasath was found hanging from the ceiling of his room. He used a rope to commit suicide," Station House Officer at Sector 11 Police Station, Inspector Lakhbir Singh, said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was not known.

However, his friends and classmates said he was “feeling low” as he was not able to adjust after shifting from his hometown in Tamil Nadu, says a report by Indian Express.

A case has been registered, Singh said, adding further investigations were under progress.

