People Confusing This Photo With Justin Trudeau, Do You Also Feel The Same?

The photo was of New York-based writer, Brian Gresko who was quick enough to pick out the blunder committed by the news site and Tweeted out the image showing the error.
In his Tweet, Greska said,"Gresko said, “Hey @DailyMailUK I’m flattered you think I look like @JustinTrudeau but that photo you claim is PM Trudeau in drag is actually me, circa 1998, Oberlin College Drag Ball. That photo needs to come down ASAP!! And an apology would be great too.”
Hey @DailyMailUK I’m flattered you think I look like @JustinTrudeau but that photo you claim is PM Trudeau in drag is actually me, circa 1998, Oberlin College Drag Ball. That photo needs to come down ASAP!! And an apology would be great too. pic.twitter.com/bGVbDsAYPk
— Brian Gresko (@briangresko) March 9, 2018
He further Tweeted," Gresko also tweeted out, “Hey @tomleonard78, this is not @JustinTrudeau this is me at Oberlin College’s Drag Ball in the late 90’s. The photo was published on @GoodMenProject in a piece I wrote about dressing in women’s clothing in college. Why did you lie? Take this down immediately!”
Hey @tomleonard78, this is not @JustinTrudeau this is me at Oberlin College’s Drag Ball in the late 90’s. The photo was published on @GoodMenProject in a piece I wrote about dressing in women’s clothing in college. Why did you lie? Take this down immediately! pic.twitter.com/Kvwx685aih
— Brian Gresko (@briangresko) March 9, 2018
Coming into an action the news website immediately removed the error but has yet not given any reason for the miscaptioned photograph.
Geisha is a Japanese hostess trained to entertain men.
Why did you post a photo of Brian Gresko as a geisha? Not too bright of you, Corbella.
— C Borden (@mcb1951) March 9, 2018
