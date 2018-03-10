People Confusing This Photo With Justin Trudeau, Do You Also Feel The Same?



Hey @DailyMailUK I’m flattered you think I look like @JustinTrudeau but that photo you claim is PM Trudeau in drag is actually me, circa 1998, Oberlin College Drag Ball. That photo needs to come down ASAP!! And an apology would be great too. pic.twitter.com/bGVbDsAYPk

— Brian Gresko (@briangresko) March 9, 2018



Hey @tomleonard78, this is not @JustinTrudeau this is me at Oberlin College’s Drag Ball in the late 90’s. The photo was published on @GoodMenProject in a piece I wrote about dressing in women’s clothing in college. Why did you lie? Take this down immediately! pic.twitter.com/Kvwx685aih

— Brian Gresko (@briangresko) March 9, 2018



Why did you post a photo of Brian Gresko as a geisha? Not too bright of you, Corbella.

— C Borden (@mcb1951) March 9, 2018

