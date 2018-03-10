 People Confusing This Photo With Justin Trudeau, Do You Also Feel The Same?
The photo is of New York-based writer, Brian Gresko.

10 Mar 2018
New York: In a strange event, a New York-based news site featured a photo of a man dressed up as geisha thinking it was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The photo was of New York-based writer, Brian Gresko who was quick enough to pick out the blunder committed by the news site and Tweeted out the image showing the error.

In his Tweet, Greska said,"Gresko said, “Hey @DailyMailUK I’m flattered you think I look like @JustinTrudeau but that photo you claim is PM Trudeau in drag is actually me, circa 1998, Oberlin College Drag Ball. That photo needs to come down ASAP!! And an apology would be great too.”





He further Tweeted," Gresko also tweeted out, “Hey @tomleonard78, this is not @JustinTrudeau this is me at Oberlin College’s Drag Ball in the late 90’s. The photo was published on @GoodMenProject in a piece I wrote about dressing in women’s clothing in college. Why did you lie? Take this down immediately!”





Coming into an action the news website immediately removed the error but has yet not given any reason for the miscaptioned photograph.

Geisha is a Japanese hostess trained to entertain men.





