 Patna Boy Shoots Himself During WhatsApp video Chat With Girlfriend
According to reports, the boy had failed an exam and was being pressured by his family members to end his relationship with the girl

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 09:01 PM
Patna: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old intermediate student allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself while on a live WhatsApp video call with his girlfriend in Patna.

Bunty a.k.a. Akash Kumar, who lives in Saichak under Beur police station, was found dead on the bed of his residence with a pistol right next to him.

The couple was talking late on Sunday night and the shot was fired around 3 am on Monday but local residents got to know about it at around 8 in the morning and at that time, his blood was all dried up.

According to reports, the boy had failed an exam and was being pressured by his family members to end his relationship with the girl. Police also said that his girlfriend asked for more time to convince her parents about the couple getting married, and that could have led to the suicide, reported Hindustan Times.

A 9mm country-made pistol, a loaded magazine, a pellet and the cellphone were seized by the police, reported Times of India.

An investigation into the case is on.

(With ANI inputs)

