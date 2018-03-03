 Parrikar congratulates PM Modi and Shah for BJP’s performance
Search

Parrikar congratulates PM Modi and Shah for BJP’s performance

BJP leader and South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar also took to Twitter to congratulate his party

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 04:47 PM
Parrikar congratulates PM Modi and Shah for BJP’s performance

representational (Image: file, @PMOIndia/Twitter)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday  congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the party's good performance in the Assembly polls in three north eastern states.



"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji, BJP Karyakartas, and the people of North East for the splendid performance of BJP in assembly polls and for the historic victory in Tripura," Parrikar tweeted on Saturday.

BJP leader and South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar also took to Twitter to congratulate his party.

"It’s unprecedented resounding victory for @BJP4India in North-Eastern states. Once again People have expressed their faith in development agenda & leadership of @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India @BJP4Goa @BSouthGoa," he tweeted.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM Modi's first reaction on BJP’s impressive performance in Tripura, Nagaland

trending now

INDIA
Nagaland Assembly polls results 2018 LIVE UPDATES-NPF leads on 30 seats, ...
INDIA
Anil Kapoor thanks Mumbai police for being supportive at ...
INDIA
Meghalaya trends: Cong leading in 18, NPP in 10 seats