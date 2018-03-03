Parrikar congratulates PM Modi and Shah for BJP’s performance

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji, BJP Karyakartas, and the people of North East for the splendid performance of BJP in assembly polls and for the historic victory in Tripura.
— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) March 3, 2018
BJP leader and South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar also took to Twitter to congratulate his party.
"It’s unprecedented resounding victory for @BJP4India in North-Eastern states. Once again People have expressed their faith in development agenda & leadership of @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India @BJP4Goa @BSouthGoa," he tweeted.
First Published: 03 Mar 2018 04:47 PM