Pak Twitter users blame Bollywood movies for rapes in their country



I am common Pakistani..

And I think vulgarity on media is cause of ignorance and cruelty of our culture..

I urge to start campaign against it..#StopVulgarityOnMedia

And If u dont find dis a wrong thn wait for More Zainabs Stories to follow#StopVulgarityOnMedia



Apparently She won d Best dress Award and datsnpretty normal????#StopVulgarityOnMedia

That was a Golden period of Pakistan when everything was pure and full from Culture.

Now everything is full of vulgarity, nudeness..

#StopVulgarityOnMedia



#StopVulgarityOnMedia Our elders did not sacrifice 2 Million lives so that we lose our Pakistani identity

Well These r pics of A lady Whos name is "Imaan ALI" and not sunny leon#StopVulgarityOnMedia



#StopVulgarityOnMedia



#StopVulgarityOnMedia

Vulgarity in Bollywood is one of the main reasons of it ???????? ... better we learn from their mistakes instead of adopting their filthy culture of vulgarity



#StopVulgarityOnMedia It is our moral duty to block those channels on cabel which promote Indian content

#StopVulgarityOnMedia

You can not sit watching TV with your family, because it is like this.



These days Twitter is witnessing a hashtagthat is trending. Pakistan Twitter users believe that intimate scenes and skin exposure shown especially in Bollywood movies are the prime reasons for a hike in rape cases in the country, hence they have started a campaign #StopVulgarityOnMedia on social media.The brutal rape case of a 7-year-old Zainab Ansari in Pakistan a few days ago had shocked not just Pakistan but the entire world. Sadly instead of thinking of a broader concept to promote the safety of girls in the country, its social media users have started victim blaming. They blamed Bollywood movies and vulgarity on Pakistan media channels as the reasons for such cases.Some netizens had tweeted that if the ban will not be imposed on Bollywood movies than the country should get prepared for more rape cases. They even targetted Pakistani actresses and blamed them for the rise in Rapes. Here are some tweets which will definitely boil your blood with anger.