Pakistan Wants Zainab's Rapist And Murderer To Be Hanged Publicly. We Demand The Same







Justice should be served and SHAME ON HIM! this culprit should be given the most strict punishment for ashaming humanity so that no one ever dares to even think about it. #JusticeForZainab #WeStandWithZainab

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 23, 2018



I am in favour of public hanging of this monster, there is nothing more than humanity that is important but when a child is tortured and killed, set an example for other men! #JusticeForZainab

— Sidra Aziz (@NamkeenJalebi) January 23, 2018



Zainab 's rapist has been caught

Hang him to death publically

no Mercy for him

I repeat "Hang him to death publically #JusticeForZainab



— Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) January 23, 2018





Great news! Zainabs murderer held, now should be hanged in public with in no time, this should be an example. Enough is enough! #JusticeForZainab

— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) January 23, 2018



If the rapist is proven guilty, we demand a capital punishment. #justiceforzainab #justiceforeverychild

— Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) January 23, 2018

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old neighbour was arrested in the brutal rape and murder of the 7-year-old Zainab in Kasur city, days after the heinous crime sparked a national outrage. Imran Ali, confessed to his crime before an investigation team.Not just Zainab, Ali has raped and killed at least eight girls between the ages of 5 and 9 in Kasur since 2016.While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said: “If law allows, the beast should be hanged at the square.”Reacting to such demands, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday proposed an amendment to the Pakistan Penal Code, suggesting that “any person involved in kidnapping or abduction of children below the age of 14 should be hanged in public”.