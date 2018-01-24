 Pakistan Wants Zainab's Rapist And Murderer To Be Hanged Publicly. We Demand The Same
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Pakistan Wants Zainab's Rapist And Murderer To Be Hanged Publicly. We Demand The Same

Pakistan Wants Zainab's Rapist And Murderer To Be Hanged Publicly. We Demand The Same

Not just Zainab, Ali has raped and killed at least eight girls between the ages of 5 and 9 in Kasur since 2016.

By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 07:55 PM
Pakistan Wants Zainab's Rapist And Murderer To Be Hanged Publicly. We Demand The Same
Lahore: On Tuesday, a 23-year-old neighbour was arrested in the brutal rape and murder of the 7-year-old Zainab in Kasur city, days after the heinous crime sparked a national outrage.  Imran Ali, confessed to his crime before an investigation team.

Now that the culprit has been nabbed, the nation is demanding a befitting justice for the little girl. Celebrities along with the people of Pakistan are demanding for Ali to be publicly hanged. Not just Zainab, Ali has raped and killed at least eight girls between the ages of 5 and 9 in Kasur since 2016.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said: “If law allows, the beast should be hanged at the square.”

Several people echoed a similar sentiment



 







 



Reacting to such demands, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday proposed an amendment to the Pakistan Penal Code, suggesting that “any person involved in kidnapping or abduction of children below the age of 14 should be hanged in public”.

Hope this sets the stage for the public hanging of Ali. Such monsters deserve nothing less.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Here's The COMPLETE List Of The 2018 Oscar Nominations, 'The Shape of Water' Leads The Race

trending now

PHOTOS
IN PICS: TV actresses Ankita Lokhande and Surveen Chawla ...
VIDEO
PM Modi arrives in Zurich to take part in ...
INDIA
Delhi: 'My son was never involved in any terror ...