Pak Kid Sings His Entire Leave Application To His Headmaster & Twitter Is In Splits

The smart kid, who studies in the Model Primary School Ghorwala, sang out his entire leave application along with proper punctuation in folk style.
Please is ko chutti day dain. pic.twitter.com/tlGKvcW4FX
— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) January 21, 2018
This is what he sings, in case you didn't understand,
"To (comma) the headmaster (comma)/ gor (full stop)/ model primary school Ghorwala (full stop)/ Sir (comma) I beg to say that I am ill (full stop)/ So (comma) I cannot come to school (full stop)/ Kindly grant me leave for one day/ saat tareekh, ek maheena, san 2018 (January 7, 2018) (full stop) / I shall be thankful to you (full stop)/ Yours obediently (comma)."
This video which has gone viral on social media was first shared by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy. A lot of people were amused with the kid's antics and were quite impressed
Ab to chutti Dy do????????????????????????
— Kiñzä???? (@Kinza_Afridi10) January 21, 2018
Language is english but what Accent is this ????
— Sidra Jabeen (@sidrajabeen4) January 21, 2018
Pyara bacha ❤️ having very few resources ao many like him are putting lots of efforts. Mola bless him. Angraizi in native accent ???????????????? Thats the spirit my boy. ????
— Madiha Abbas Naqvi (@Madeeha_Naqvi) January 21, 2018
Hahaha
Full sataap!
— Bint-e-Raza (@BinteRaza10) January 21, 2018
So proud of such kids who doesn't get opportunity to study in fancy schools.Whatever teacher taught him he learned and still rocking it.So so Proud of u Son....Stay Blessed ..❤...
— ✨ALIALi???????? (@malkaesaba) January 21, 2018
☺Well said. I've to listened so carefully to understand what language he was speaking. Firstly I thought he was speaking Sindhi.
But really funny video and on the other side , very thought provoking of education system in some rural areas of Pakistan.
— Suniya kiran (@KiranSuniya) January 22, 2018
However, there was a section who commented on the poor quality of education in Pakistan's schools
Kindly grant leave to the teacher too. Permanently
— Awais Bajwa (@Rabwahwala) January 21, 2018
Hahahaha super funny. But at same time very very very unfortunate. I m sure 1 teacher was making this video. In the end she laughs. This is our future.....
— Abdullah Ali (@abdullahali9865) January 21, 2018
He could become a good singer one day only if our schools had things like music lessons etc.
— Watching Pakistan (@EyeOnPak) January 21, 2018
Even today in private schools students are forced and encouraged to use this method for learning. They are not even allowed to make sentences by themselves or write the essays. What will be the future of Pakistan??? They r just producing Duffers and running a business!
— Bee Em (@BeeEm09) January 21, 2018
