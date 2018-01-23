 Pak Kid Sings His Entire Leave Application To His Headmaster & Twitter Is In Splits
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Pak Kid Sings His Entire Leave Application To His Headmaster & Twitter Is In Splits

Pak Kid Sings His Entire Leave Application To His Headmaster & Twitter Is In Splits

This video which has gone viral on social media was first shared by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy.

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 06:48 PM
Pak Kid Sings His Entire Leave Application To His Headmaster & Twitter Is In Splits

Twitter/@ShehzadRoy

Islamabad: Remember how as kids we hated to write leave applications? Well, a student from Pakistan did something totally out of the box and made the entire tirade sound like fun.

The smart kid, who studies in the Model Primary School Ghorwala, sang out his entire leave application along with proper punctuation in folk style.



This is what he sings, in case you didn't understand,

"To (comma) the headmaster (comma)/ gor (full stop)/ model primary school Ghorwala (full stop)/ Sir (comma) I beg to say that I am ill (full stop)/ So (comma) I cannot come to school (full stop)/ Kindly grant me leave for one day/ saat tareekh, ek maheena, san 2018 (January 7, 2018) (full stop) / I shall be thankful to you (full stop)/ Yours obediently (comma)."

This video which has gone viral on social media was first shared by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy. A lot of people were amused with the kid's antics and were quite impressed 



















 



 



For all the latest Trending News, visit our website.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Careless Much? Kashmir Youth Lays Down Under Moving Train On Railways Track For A Stunt

trending now

VIDEO
Gurugram: Girl dances on the middle of the road ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Film actress Bhavana Menon ties the knot, ...
INDIA
Abdul Subhan Qureshi: Most Wanted Terrorist, Known As "India's ...