Breaking Taboos! Celebrities Pose With A Sanitary Pad For PadMan Challenge, Social Media Joins In Too







#PadManChallenge

Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #StandByHer



Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!



Here I am Challenging @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/ULJuJmSeZN



— A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) February 2, 2018



Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q



— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018







Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD



— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018



Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & I don’t feel weird. It's natural, Period!

Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!

Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara @Asli_Jacqueline @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61



— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018









Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge



Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!



Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw



— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018







Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk@kalkikanmani@aditiraohydaripic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV



— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018











Bought these without newspaper/black paper bag. A group of men were starring at me while I was carrying this in my hand, but never mind I clicked a photo rather! Thanku @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @PadManTheFilm for this confidence. #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/853EZXWMPg



— Karishma Asoodani (@tweettokarishma) February 2, 2018





Women Strong ....Then Country Strong !!!!



When you Empower a Women, you Empower a Family.

When you Empower a Family, You Empower the Whole Nation!

Everyone Joining #PadManChallenge @akshaykumar @PadManTheFilm @AkkiFansClub @Akkistaan pic.twitter.com/aganZgxwEg



— RAJASTHAN AKKIANS (@vimal_akki) February 3, 2018



With PadMan all ready to hit the theaters on February 9, makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and also create awareness about menstrual hygiene.The inspiration behind PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads, initiated a #PadManchallenge on social media.For the challenge, one is required to click a photo with a sanitary pad and share it on social media and tag other people who you want to take up the challenge next.In his tweet, Aamir challenged megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to pose with a sanitary napkin. Let's see if they follow suit.