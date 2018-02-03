Breaking Taboos! Celebrities Pose With A Sanitary Pad For PadMan Challenge, Social Media Joins In Too

The inspiration behind PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads, initiated a #PadManchallenge on social media.
Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #StandByHer
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/ULJuJmSeZN
— A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) February 2, 2018
For the challenge, one is required to click a photo with a sanitary pad and share it on social media and tag other people who you want to take up the challenge next.
Alia Bhatt has become the latest celebrity to complete the challenge
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
Aamir Khan on Friday too had accepted Twinkle Khanna's 'PadMan challenge'.
Thank you @mrsfunnybones
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
In his tweet, Aamir challenged megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to pose with a sanitary napkin. Let's see if they follow suit.
Meanwhile, these are the other celebrities who completed the challenge:
Thank you @murugaofficial for the #PadManChallenge ! Yes that’s a Pad in my hand & I don’t feel weird. It's natural, Period!
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @ReallySwara @Asli_Jacqueline @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/nk9d7dTu61
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2018
pic.twitter.com/SWMpb2PXPx
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 3, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk@kalkikanmani@aditiraohydaripic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV
— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018
The challenge which has got a good response on social media has also inspired others to take it up. Many men also joined in
Because men play an equally important role in breaking period stigma. Dear men, take a picture with a pad or repost this. Go on, don't be shy.#padmanchallenge #donthideitperiod #menstruationmatters #periodpositive #periodpower #heforshe #standbyher #standforher @mrsfunnybones pic.twitter.com/qtJzKqX8Iy
— donthideitperiod (@dnthideitperiod) February 2, 2018
Bought these without newspaper/black paper bag. A group of men were starring at me while I was carrying this in my hand, but never mind I clicked a photo rather! Thanku @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @PadManTheFilm for this confidence. #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/853EZXWMPg
— Karishma Asoodani (@tweettokarishma) February 2, 2018
That's my #PadManChallenge
Coz Shaming on nature's call puts a shame on my manhood
I challenge my brothers @HEARTCOREAKKIAN @Bhushanadhau1 @Akshay_Brigade pic.twitter.com/9wJmJzM1pa
— MadMan 9-2-18 (@KevalAkkian) February 2, 2018
Women Strong ....Then Country Strong !!!!
When you Empower a Women, you Empower a Family.
When you Empower a Family, You Empower the Whole Nation!
Everyone Joining #PadManChallenge @akshaykumar @PadManTheFilm @AkkiFansClub @Akkistaan pic.twitter.com/aganZgxwEg
— RAJASTHAN AKKIANS (@vimal_akki) February 3, 2018
#PadManChallenge : Yes, that’s a pad in my hand, made by #PadWomen of @stc_india project. Say #BootoTaboo & end #PeriodPoverty . I challenge @PariTrivedi @nitabhalla @GoswamiRupali @sabharwal_neha @juhimohan @Bipin_Sufi @nileshnikade @amsoumihalder to take pic with a Pad & post pic.twitter.com/hTQmG3BbKG
— Devendra Tak (@devendratak) February 2, 2018
