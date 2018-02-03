 Breaking Taboos! Celebrities Pose With A Sanitary Pad For PadMan Challenge, Social Media Joins In Too
Breaking Taboos! Celebrities Pose With A Sanitary Pad For PadMan Challenge, Social Media Joins In Too

The inspiration behind PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads, initiated a #PadManchallenge on social media.

Mumbai: With PadMan all ready to hit the theaters on February 9, makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and also create awareness about menstrual hygiene.

The inspiration behind PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads, initiated a #PadManchallenge on social media.





For the challenge, one is required to click a photo with a sanitary pad and share it on social media and tag other people who you want to take up the challenge next.

Alia Bhatt has become the latest celebrity to complete the challenge

 





Aamir Khan on Friday too had accepted Twinkle Khanna's 'PadMan challenge'.





In his tweet, Aamir challenged megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to pose with a sanitary napkin. Let's see if they follow suit.

Meanwhile, these are the other celebrities who completed the challenge:

 





 













The challenge which has got a good response on social media has also inspired others to take it up. Many men also joined in









 






 





 

