 PadMan Becomes The First Indian Film To Be Screened At Oxford Union, Twinkle Speaks At The Event
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • PadMan Becomes The First Indian Film To Be Screened At Oxford Union, Twinkle Speaks At The Event

PadMan Becomes The First Indian Film To Be Screened At Oxford Union, Twinkle Speaks At The Event

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna was there at the event to speak about the movie, largerly focusing on issues like menstrual hygiene for women, period taboos and period poverty.

By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 09:03 PM
PadMan Becomes The First Indian Film To Be Screened At Oxford Union, Twinkle Speaks At The Event
Oxford: On Thursday, Bollywood movie PadMan achieved the incredible feat of becoming the first Indian movie to be showcased at Oxford Union-one of the most reputed debating societies in the world.

Producer of the movie, Twinkle Khanna was there at the event to speak about the film, largely focusing on issues like menstrual hygiene for women, period taboos, and period poverty.


Here is the speech by her, sharded by husband Akshay Kumar on Instagram




Khanna spoke of how failure has been a role model for her,

“I would say failure has been my role model. Every time there was an obstacle in my life, I examined it, and invariably it taught me something about myself or the world around me that I didn’t know. To not be afraid to keep leaping is what I’ve always believed in,” she said.








The Oxford Union tweeted this:





Based on the life of social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised sanitary hygiene in rural India 20 years ago, the film stars Twinkle's husband actor Akshay Kumar in the title role.

The film will now hit the screens on February 9.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Woody Allen dismisses sex assault claims: 'I NEVER molested my daughter'

trending now

VIDEO
In Graphics: Bigg Boss 11 contestant thrown out of a ...
PHOTOS
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Monalisa turns up the heat in ...
VIDEO
Pakistan violates ceasefire at Arnia, RS Pura and Ramgarh ...