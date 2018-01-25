Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' LEAKED on Facebook

In just 53 minutes, the Facebook Live of the film on the page 'Jatton ka Adda' gained more than 129K views, 7000 plus shares, and 8.8k likes. The Facebook Live of the controversial movie on the page gained a plethora of reactions too.
Well, we advice you all not to watch it, as “viewing, downloading, exhibiting, or duplicating an illicit copy of the contents is punishable as an offense under the laws of India.
The movie apparently is being illegally broadcasted by the admin from Australia and was still being played while publishing this report.
First Published: 25 Jan 2018 01:36 PM