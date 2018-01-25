 Padmaavat Review: Khilji steals the show, this is what Twitter says
New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles is also set to hit cinema halls on Thursday. The film has been surrounded by controversies for many weeks.

Before the release, a screening of the film was arranged where critics got the chance to see the controversial movie. Majority of the reviews asserted that Ranveer Singh has given his best shot as a brutal ruler Alauddin Khilji.

In short, Ranveer has grabbed the attention and will remain in your minds even after the film gets over. No, doubt his work will definitely make your jaws touch the ground.

While some praised Ranveer for his acting, others even got sympathetic to Khilji

Take a look at what Social media users have to say:

 



































































 

