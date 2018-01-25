Padmaavat Review: Khilji steals the show, this is what Twitter says



@RanveerOfficial can’t say I respect you more after watching you playing Khilji. Cause I hate you Khilji. This boy and his performance will make you hate Khilji. Singh Saheb Chhaa gaye aap

— vajir singh (@vajir) January 23, 2018







Saw Padmavat last night in a spl preview; fantastic film, a must watch. Ranveer Singh is outstanding as Khilji and @deepikapadukone looks stunning. As for Karni Sena goons, they should watch it with pop corn in a prison cell!! #Padmaavat



— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 24, 2018









And what to say about THE Ranveer Singh. My god! He is a 'MAD' actor. He has taken madness on another level as an actor in #Padmaavat. How could you imagine Alauddin Khilji like this @RanveerOfficial No one can match your this performance. बेमिसाल???????????????????? @filmpadmaavat pic.twitter.com/84TH5mz3Tb

— Raghuvendra Singh (@raghuvendras) January 23, 2018







Since we all know no one can catch his hand when it comes to acting..u will hate him as a character of #khilji but as an actor @RanveerOfficial nailed it completely in local language one can say he is "Hukum ka Ekka" another masterpiece history repeat.. #Padmaavat #Padmavaat 2/3 pic.twitter.com/IjBknqrZCF



— monica mishra (@monicaamishra) January 23, 2018









What a beautiful film! @filmpadmaavat... Ranveer Singh is such a delight to watch, can't imagine anyone but Ranveer in the role of Khilji. Nailed it!! ❤ @RanveerOfficial

— Pooja Sharma (@ps_pooja27) January 23, 2018











No one I repeat no one could have done the role of Alauddin Khilji like Ranveer Singh. Loved to hate him throughout the movie. Special mention to Khalibali song, how the hell did he do that?! #Padmaavat

— Aishwarya Vasudevan (@Aishu_Vasu) January 23, 2018







You loathe, cringe & shudder at the mere sight of Khilji deliciously wrapped & delivered by a career best act by @RanveerOfficial! Evilness never looked this good on-screen! ????#Padmaavat



— Madhuri Prabhu (@madhuri_05) January 23, 2018









@RanveerOfficial gets under the skin of his character and like how. As the obsessive Unapologetic Khilji he does full justice to the role , coming soon after the preview the review of @filmpadmaavat on @ndtv

— Puja Talwar (@PujaNDTV) January 23, 2018







Nightmare of anti padmavati groups : a group of guys coming out of the cinema hall after watching padmavat

"Arre picture dekhi,Khilji mast tha" hahhahahahhahaha @RanveerOfficial ✌????????



— Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) January 24, 2018





Khilji wanted to capture Rani Padmavati

1) Feeling bad for Khilji?

2) Khilji unsuccessful quest for love?

Historian Professor Kumar invited by CBFC, watched film & questioned why Khilji's harem is not shown in film where he forcibly kept women; even Queens who were sent as gifts? pic.twitter.com/IrsoohzKRs

— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) January 23, 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles is also set to hit cinema halls on Thursday. The film has been surrounded by controversies for many weeks.Before the release, a screening of the film was arranged where critics got the chance to see the controversial movie. Majority of the reviews asserted that Ranveer Singh has given his best shot as a brutal ruler Alauddin Khilji.In short, Ranveer has grabbed the attention and will remain in your minds even after the film gets over. No, doubt his work will definitely make your jaws touch the ground.While some praised Ranveer for his acting, others even got sympathetic to KhiljiTake a look at what Social media users have to say: