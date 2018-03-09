New Delhi: Women in India are not safe even in their homes. After passing coming across obscene comments in public spaces, stalkers find it hard to leave them alone. It was found that in India, one out of three women receives lewd and inappropriate calls or messages.

From January 20th to February 22nd, Truecaller surveyed 2,000 women aged between 15 to 35 in 15 Indian cities. Being the largest market with 150 million users, India was the first country to be surveyed by Truecaller.

As per the survey, it was found that:



Women report far more spam calls than men.



78% women received calls with lewd and sexual content every week.



50% of these calls were made by the anonymous person, 11% by stalkers and 3% were made by a known person.



82% reported receiving inappropriate videos and pictures every week.



Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur has the highest instances of such harassing calls on a weekly basis.

The survey indicated that only 10% women approach the police, the rest 90% refrain from filing a complaint due to fear, embarrassment and lack of confidence.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, an Instagram page Terrible Tiny Tales (TTT) started a series of #CreepAlert, where they posted stories showcasing women replying to such lewd comments.