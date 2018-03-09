Govt Launched Biodegradable Sanitary Pads For Women But Not A Single Woman Was At The Podium

Govt is launching Oxo-Biodegradable sanitary pads '#Suvidha' on #InternationalWomensDay 4 pads will be available for Rs 10 only: @AnanthKumar_BJP #AIRPics: Anupam pic.twitter.com/Mrh0PczaeZ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 8, 2018







As long as you live you'll never see a photograph of 7 women signing legislation about what men can do with their reproductive organs pic.twitter.com/dXjfVjnRiX

— Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) January 23, 2017

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the government on Thursday launched biodegradable sanitary napkins, priced at ₹2.50 per pad, which will be available at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras.The sanitary napkins will be available in a pack of four pads for ₹10 across over 3,200 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras by May 28, 2018, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar said on March 8.'The government is introducing the Suvidha pads at a time when there has been an increasing demand from women across the country to waive off the 12% GST on sanitary pads.As per NDTV, there was not one single woman present at the podium while the announcements were being made. After the 30 minutes launch event, the ministers and bureaucrats - all male stood up for the photo-op but no women, those who will benefit from this were present.How we are going to achieve women empowerment like this?This instance reminds of a similar thing that happened in USA, when Donald Trump had signed an anti-abortion executive order surrounded by men