On Justin Trudeau’s visit, PM Modi shares this adorable picture

I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018
The picture was taken back in 2015 when Narendra Modi went to Canada and met Canadian met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace.
I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018
In another tweet, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting PM Trudeau on Friday to hold talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. He also appreciated Canadian PM’s s deep commitment to ties between the two countries.
Justin Trudeau is in India for a State visit 17-24 February 2018.
