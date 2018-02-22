On Justin Trudeau’s visit, PM Modi shares this adorable picture



I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018



I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

Justin Trudeau is in India for a State visit 17-24 February 2018.