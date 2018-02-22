 On Justin Trudeau’s visit, PM Modi shares this adorable picture
By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 10:10 PM
Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is looking forward to the meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On PM Modi’s Twitter, he shared an adorable picture where he wrote, I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

The picture was taken back in 2015 when Narendra Modi went to Canada and met Canadian met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace.

In another tweet, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting PM Trudeau on Friday to hold talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. He also appreciated Canadian PM’s s deep commitment to ties between the two countries.

Justin Trudeau is in India for a State visit 17-24 February 2018.

