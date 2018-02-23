Oh, Snap! A Tweet From Kylie Jenner Just Cost Snapchat $1.3 Billion







sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad.

— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018







still love you tho snap ... my first love



— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018









Kylie Jenner wiping $1.3 billion of Snap's value with a tweet is the most 2018 thing to happen this year. pic.twitter.com/Zn752w4Y56

— Dan Grech ???? (@dangrech) February 22, 2018





If a Kylie Jenner tweet can erase $1.3b of Snap stock “value” why isn’t Twitter itself worth more? https://t.co/SHzsXdrUwo



— Alexia Bonatsos (@alexia) February 22, 2018







Kylie broke your company https://t.co/jRlcP9RLJZ



— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) February 22, 2018









Snap’s market value dropped $1.3 billion a day after Kylie Jenner asked her fans if they still use Snapchat ???? pic.twitter.com/bE39t0ToB5



— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 23, 2018









One tweet from Kylie and Snap’s market value decreased by $1.3 billion in a day. Imagine if she tweeted endorsing stricter gun laws ???? We’d see change tomorrow!! @KylieJenner #doitforthefam #snapchatsucks

— Yash Motwani (@yum850) February 22, 2018







Damn Kylie Jenner wiped out 1.3B of snaps value with one tweet? Damn!!!! Crazy



— jamiejanglez (@jamieplatta) February 23, 2018









So Snapchat shares dipped $1.3 billion in value just because Kylie Jenner tweeted that she don't open Snap no more?

What kind of morons live out there in the weird lemming universe, really?



Maybe she has a Voodoo doll. ????



— MaHMooD (@FulaniTribesman) February 22, 2018







How sad is it that @KylieJenner can single-handedly take down a publicly traded company? $SNAP



— Ramp Capital♿️ (@RampCapitalLLC) February 22, 2018



: Kardashian clan member and reality star Kylie Jenner's tweet has cost Snapchat a bomb!Snapchat's parent company lost some $1.3 billion in market value on Thursday after Kylie Jenner tweeted that she no longer opens the Snapchat app. Jenner has been one of Snapchat’s most influential users and has a huge following on Twitter and Instagram.She later followed up with another tweet but the damage had already been done.Hours later, shares of Snap fell as much as 7% in trading resulting in the company shedding over $1 billion in market value, bringing its total market cap to about $22 billion.Users were left surprised and confused after this revelation