 Oh, Snap! A Tweet From Kylie Jenner Just Cost Snapchat $1.3 Billion
Jenner has a huge following on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

Updated: 23 Feb 2018 02:48 PM
Los Angeles: Kardashian clan member and reality star Kylie Jenner's tweet has cost Snapchat a bomb!

Snapchat's parent company lost some $1.3 billion in market value on Thursday after Kylie Jenner tweeted that she no longer opens the Snapchat app. Jenner has been one of Snapchat’s most influential users and has a huge following on Twitter and Instagram.



She later followed up with another tweet but the damage had already been done.





Hours later, shares of Snap fell as much as 7% in trading resulting in the company shedding over $1 billion in market value, bringing its total market cap to about $22 billion.

Users were left surprised and confused after this revelation









































