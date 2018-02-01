 Nothing For The Aam Aadmi? Twitterati Is Furious With The Anti-Middle Class Budget
Many felt the that middle-class is being made scapegoat for pro-poor/populist budget.

01 Feb 2018
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget for the financial year 2018-’19 in Parliament on Thursday. And farmers emerged the big winners. But middle-class hopes from a "poll-bound" Budget 2018 were certainly dashed with no change in the personal income tax structure.

Twitter was abuzz with people complaining about the same. Many felt the that middle-class is being made scapegoat for pro-poor/populist budget.

Political leaders, Opposition and the public all vented their anger with tweets





































































