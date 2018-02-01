Nothing For The Aam Aadmi? Twitterati Is Furious With The Anti-Middle Class Budget







Union Budget explained

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 1, 2018







This budget is final proof that the salaried middle class is this govt’s lowest priority.

The govt thinks it has the middle class sewn up & middle class voters have nowhere else to go.

It’s the kind of fatal mistake politicians make when they believe their own Twitter trolls



— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) February 1, 2018









My first impression of budget: Modi has taken a huge risk. He has not only taken middle class for granted, he has possibly antagonised them. I do not think the rural focus will be enough to mitigate this sentiment. #Budget2018

— Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) February 1, 2018







I've never heard the word 'budget' in a positive context.

- "Naye budget ne sab middle class Indians ki watt laga di."

- "Client ke paas budget nahi hai."

- "Sorry sir this is a budget hotel."



— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) February 1, 2018









On the whole disappointing #Budget2018. Nothing for the aam aadmi, no tax for the middle class, no incentives to create jobs, no investment stimulus. Silence on disaster relief for #CycloneOckhi & on the defence budget. No MSP for rabi farmers. No additional funds for MNREGA. pic.twitter.com/2qROUfXPiv

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2018







Friend : Did you see the budget?Middle class is screwed bro



Me : Why? What happened?



Friend : Tu budget dekh yaar. Middle Class is screwed bro.#Budget2018



— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2018









My views on budget-

1. Too little too late

2. Old wine in new bottle

3. Middle class ignored

4. What about jobs?

5. MSP ok,but what about cold storage?

6. Where is Bharat in this budget?

7. Disinvestment targets not achieved

and finally

8. WHAT ABOUT STRUCTURAL REFORMS??????????

— one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) February 1, 2018







Middle class Indian which contributes maximum to Govt revenue is neglected in Union Budget 18.They brought NaMo to power in 14 on promise of development,Fight against Corruption & Hindutva.They have been disappointed in last 4 yrs and even now.

Modi BJP loosing major vote share



— Natraj V Shetty (@NATRAJSHETTY) February 1, 2018









#UnionBudget2018



Middle class people after reading budget news be like:- pic.twitter.com/v9OIIaMx0C



— Mad king (@GJhamtani) February 1, 2018









#Budget2018 is a classic case of "too little too late" No roadmap for creating jobs,no mention of steps to control the rising fuel prices & zero relief to middle class instead they have been burdened with more tax.This budget is totally disconnected from the ground realities.

— Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) February 1, 2018







Middle Class Guy: Punish me tonight



Rich Girl: Sends copy of Budget 2018.



— Aashiश (@aashishjoshi00) February 1, 2018









Arun Jaitley' budget poem for Middle class :

Roses are red

Violets are blue

I have 5 fingers

Middle one's for you...#Budget2018

— DSK (@itsdsk108) February 1, 2018







Untouched Super Rich, Take away from Middle Class and pay off Poor. What a Budget! #Budget2018

— Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) February 1, 2018







This budget is a joke for farmers.. exploitation of salaried middle class..



— Gajendra P. Singh (@gps_chauhan) February 1, 2018



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget for the financial year 2018-’19 in Parliament on Thursday. And farmers emerged the big winners. But middle-class hopes from a "poll-bound" Budget 2018 were certainly dashed with no change in the personal income tax structure.Twitter was abuzz with people complaining about the same. Many felt the that middle-class is being made scapegoat for pro-poor/populist budget.Political leaders, Opposition and the public all vented their anger with tweets