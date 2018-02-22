Not one, Not two, here are five times when Army Chief Bipin Rawat created controversy

On Thursday, Army Chief Bipin Rawat grabbed the headlines with his negative comments on the rise of Muslim oriented political parties in North-East.But wait, this is not the first time when Army Chief created the headlines. He had been the center of headlines many times before. Have a look.Ever since his appointment as the Army Chief, Bipin Rawat attracted controversies. The government of India selected him as the Chief of Army Staff, despite two senior officers Lt Generals Praveen Bakshi and PM Hariz.Army Chief Bipin Rawat honored Major Gogoi with a commendation medal. Major Gogoi is the one who tied the stone pelter to an army jeep and used him as a human shield asserting it as the only method to pass through the stone pelters. A section praised the Army Chief for his support to Major Gogoi while others criticised him.People asserted that Army chief speaks like a politician, when in May 2017 he defended the Army's action against the stone pelters.During an interview to PTI he said that it would have been easier if the protesters fired weapons instead of pelting stones because then the army could take action against them. His statement raised the eyebrows of many with a different opinion.General Bipin Rawat shocked everyone with his extreme statement that common citizens should afraid of the Army. He said that if people will have no fear of the Army then this may prove fatal for the country.From comparison with General Dyer by Academician Partha Chatterjee to recent criticism for his statement on the rise of Muslim inclined political parties in North-East, our Army chief seems to be the new trendsetter of the bulletins.