 Not Just Sridevi Who Died Young, Here Is A List Of Actors Who Died At An Early Age
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Not Just Sridevi Who Died Young, Here Is A List Of Actors Who Died At An Early Age

Not Just Sridevi Who Died Young, Here Is A List Of Actors Who Died At An Early Age

Here is a list of celebrities who left the world at an early age.

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 05:11 PM
Not Just Sridevi Who Died Young, Here Is A List Of Actors Who Died At An Early Age
New Delhi: On Saturday night Bollywood's iconic actor Sridevi died in Dubai. She was 54. Bollywood is in shock with the untimely death of the actress but the industry has witnessed such tragedies before.

It's not only her who died young. Here is the list of celebrities who left the world at an early age.

Parveen Babi

At the age of  50, the superstar of 70s was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai in January 2005.

Meena Kumari

One of the best actresses in the Bollywood left us at the age of 39 in 1972. She died of a Liver disease.

meena-compressed

Smita Patil

The famous Hindi and Marathi film actress died in 1986 at an early age of 35 while giving birth to a son.

babi 5-compressed

Madhubala

One of the most beautiful and legendary actors of Bollywood, Madhu Bala died at the age of 36. As per reports, critical heart surgeries also could not save her life.

Jia Khan

In 2013, the actress who made her controversial debut with Amitabh Bachchan committed suicide at an age of 25. Following her death a lot of controversies surfaced.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha who played the character of famous 'Anandi' was discovered dead in her apartment in April 2016.

pratyusha 3-compressed

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Women In Mexico Give Up On Men, Decide To Marry Trees. Know Why

trending now

VIDEO
"I think it's MURDER", Subramanian Swamy raises questions over ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Sridevi's body not being embalmed today, it ...
INDIA
Sridevi used to drink 'wine': Amar Singh