Not Again! Bihar Board Class 12 Biology Paper Leaked On Social Media



Breaking: Bihar Board’s Inter Biology Exam paper leaked, went viral among students. Nitish Kumar’s administration was totally aware of it but still decided to go ahead with exam rather than cancelling it. Nitish Ji, Stop playing with future of Bihari students,it’s not ur politics

— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 6, 2018

Seems conducting exams in Bihar is never going to be an easy affair!Bihar Board class 12 exams have started from today, and already biology paper was leaked at two centres in Nawada and Supaul. The photocopy of the paper went viral on social media soon after the exam started in Nawada district.In a tweet, ex-deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Nitish government for such a lapse.Meanwhile, Nawada District Magistrate has assured investigation into the issue.The exams which started from today will go on till February 16. Reportedly, a total of 12,07,986 students are expected to appear for examination.