 Northeast Election Results Give Twitter A New Subject Of Memes
Social media users are celebrating the victory of BJP with funny memes.

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 07:41 PM
Photo:Twitter(@RakeshSinha01)/(@VJIndian_)

New Delhi: Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are celebrating their good show in North-east, particularly in Tripura. The saffron party along with its alliance partners has overthrown CPI-M-led Left Front from Tripura. Social media users are celebrating the victory of BJP with funny memes which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter.

In Nagaland, BJP faced a tough fight with Naga Peoples Front (NPF). Party has secured 27 seats while NPF could grab 22 seats. In Meghalaya Congress gained 21 seats while BJP concluded with 2 seats.

Netizens are using their creativity in making hilarious memes. Check it out



 



 





 



 





 



 





