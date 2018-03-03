Northeast Election Results Give Twitter A New Subject Of Memes

In Nagaland, BJP faced a tough fight with Naga Peoples Front (NPF). Party has secured 27 seats while NPF could grab 22 seats. In Meghalaya Congress gained 21 seats while BJP concluded with 2 seats.
Netizens are using their creativity in making hilarious memes. Check it out
???????? pic.twitter.com/tEzOQnZAq0
— Nandan Daga (@mrdagajee) March 3, 2018
Memorable memes on #TripuraElection2018 #Tripura via FB, WA & Twitter pic.twitter.com/2zgTYFRWIK
— VJ (@VJIndian_) March 3, 2018
#Tripura pic.twitter.com/FT4tk9GbV6
— The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) March 3, 2018
That look on @INCIndia president Rahul Gandhi when he heard that the party scored zero in #Tripura. #TripuraElection2018 #TripuraElections2018 #RahulGandhi #TripuraModified #BJP pic.twitter.com/0luHymEmdA
— Desi Meme (@desimemedotnet) March 3, 2018
to @cpimspeak politburo &party GS @SitaramYechury , this photo posted on social media needs your certification or shud I advise them towait till Kerala election ? pic.twitter.com/JiezQeXxhQ
— Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) March 3, 2018
Interviewer: Can you tell us what did Aryabhatta invent?
Rahul Gandhi: Zero.
Interviewer: I'm sorry but I didn't ask for the number of seats your party won in Tripura and Nagaland.#TripuraElection2018 #NagalandElection2018
— The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) March 3, 2018
First Published: 03 Mar 2018 07:23 PM