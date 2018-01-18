Nirmala Sitharaman is neither the 'first woman' nor the 'first Defence minister' to fly in Sukhoi fighter jet

On Wednesday, the supersonic jet took off from the Air Force station at Jodhpur. Here is the list of other political leaders to take the ride before her.
A.P.J. Abdul Kalam:
In June 2006, then President A.P.J Abdul Kalam flew in Su-30. At that time he was74 years old. He was helped out of the aircraft by “co-pilot” Wing Commander Ajay Rathore.
Smt @nsitharaman in the cockpit of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, familiarising herself with the fighter aircraft, before taking off for a sortie #RakshaMantrifliesSukhoi pic.twitter.com/uKtIbzOv7J
— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 17, 2018
George Fernandes:
In June 2003, then Defence Minister George Fernandes flew in Sukhoi fighter jet. The fighter aircraft was flown by Wing Commander Nirmal Singh Jamwal.
He had refused to wore formal clothes even while meeting foreign dignitaries but wore anti-gravity suit while taking the historic ride.
Pratibha Patil:
In 2009, Pratibha Patel flew in fighter jet Sukhoi 30 MKI (SB 139) in Pune. Ms. Patil is the second President to fly in a Sukhoi after her Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. She flew from the Indian Air Force Base in Lohegaon
Rao Inderjit Singh:
In August 2015, Rao Inderjit Singh then Minister of State for Defence flew in a Su-30 from Hindon air base in Ghaziabad.
Inside view of the cockpit during Smt @nsitharaman 's sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI #RakshaMantrifliesSukhoi pic.twitter.com/di7zNKiDhw
— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 17, 2018
Rajiv Pratap Rudy:
In February 2015, BJP leader, and a trained pilot Rajiv Pratap Rudy flew in Su-30 at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.
Kiren Rijiju:
In May 2016, 44 years old Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju flew in a Su-30 for around 30 minutes from Halwara air base in Punjab.
After completion of the sortie, Smt @nsitharaman getting off the formidable Sukhoi-30 MKI fighterjet #RakshaMantrifliesSukhoi pic.twitter.com/MGAA7AyTQb
— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 17, 2018
Smt @nsitharaman takes off on the Su-30 MKI #RakshaMantrifliesSukhoi pic.twitter.com/xC51hjeCSa
— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 17, 2018
First Published: 18 Jan 2018 08:42 AM