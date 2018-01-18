 Nirmala Sitharaman is neither the 'first woman' nor the 'first Defence minister' to fly in Sukhoi fighter jet
She is the first 'woman Defence Minister' to fly in Su-30 fighter jets. Here is the list of other political leaders to take the ride before her.

By: || Updated: 18 Jan 2018 08:48 AM
Photo: (Twitter)

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman is neither the 'First woman' nor the 'First Defence minister' to fly in Sukhoi fighter jet, but yes, she is the first 'woman Defence Minister' to fly in Su-30 fighter jets.

On Wednesday, the supersonic jet took off from the Air Force station at Jodhpur. Here is the list of other political leaders to take the ride before her.

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam:

In June 2006, then President A.P.J Abdul Kalam flew in Su-30. At that time he was74 years old. He was helped out of the aircraft by “co-pilot” Wing Commander Ajay Rathore.

 



George Fernandes:

In June 2003, then Defence Minister George Fernandes flew in Sukhoi fighter jet. The fighter aircraft was flown by Wing Commander Nirmal Singh Jamwal.

He had refused to wore formal clothes even while meeting foreign dignitaries but wore anti-gravity suit while taking the historic ride.

Pratibha Patil:

In 2009, Pratibha Patel flew in fighter jet Sukhoi 30 MKI (SB 139) in Pune. Ms. Patil is the second President to fly in a Sukhoi after her Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. She flew from the Indian Air Force Base in Lohegaon

Rao Inderjit Singh:

In August 2015, Rao Inderjit Singh then Minister of State for Defence flew in a Su-30 from Hindon air base in Ghaziabad.

 





Rajiv Pratap Rudy:

In February 2015, BJP leader, and a trained pilot Rajiv Pratap Rudy flew in Su-30 at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Kiren Rijiju:

In May 2016, 44 years old Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju flew in a Su-30 for around 30 minutes from Halwara air base in Punjab.

 



 



