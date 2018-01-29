 Netizens not happy after Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of you' wins the Grammys
Social media users highlighted the point that he won in a category dominated by women

By: || Updated: 29 Jan 2018 02:42 PM
Photo: AFP

New York: On one hand celebrities created a buzz on social media for displaying white roses in solidarity with the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements at Grammy awards 2018 while on the other hand social media received a plethora of reactions slamming Grammy's decision of giving Best Solo Performance award to Ed Sheeran for his viral hit 'Shape of You'

It is to be noted that he won the award for a song 'Shape of You' that goes around an attractive girl whom Sheeran saw in a night-club. Social media users highlighted the point that he won in a category dominated by women and also slammed the decision makers for coming back to the objectification of women.

What surprised netizens, even more, was that he was not even present in the function to receive the honor. He won two Grammy awards, the second one was for Best Pop Vocal Album. Soon after the announcement netizens started trolling.

Some asserted that he won in a category dominated by women

 



While others stuck to the point that the award should have gone to someone else.

 





 



 















