Netizens not happy after Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of you' wins the Grammys



love when four women are nominated in a category and the only man takes it home esp when that man is ed sheeran #Grammys

— Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) January 29, 2018



so ed sheerans shape of you just won against keshas praying, a song about her victory over sexual assault, if that doesn’t sum up the #grammys what does



— al (@electraslust) January 29, 2018





Me when Ed Sheeran wins again and people start applauding #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ApeKVCKPHq



— Marc (@MarcMonster) January 29, 2018









— al (@electraslust) January 29, 2018







justice for LITERALLY ANY OPTION OTHER THAN ED SHEERAN



— Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) January 29, 2018



On one hand celebrities created a buzz on social media for displaying white roses in solidarity with the Time’s Up andmovements at Grammy awards 2018 while on the other hand social media received a plethora of reactions slamming Grammy's decision of giving Best Solo Performance award to Ed Sheeran for his viral hit 'Shape of You'It is to be noted that he won the award for a song 'Shape of You' that goes around an attractive girl whom Sheeran saw in a night-club. Social media users highlighted the point that he won in a category dominated by women and also slammed the decision makers for coming back to the objectification of women.What surprised netizens, even more, was that he was not even present in the function to receive the honor. He won two Grammy awards, the second one was for Best Pop Vocal Album. Soon after the announcement netizens started trolling.Some asserted that he won in a category dominated by womenWhile others stuck to the point that the award should have gone to someone else.