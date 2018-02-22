 Netizens make fun of Justin Trudeau’s Indian outfit, calls it a part of Incredible India campaign
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Netizens make fun of Justin Trudeau’s Indian outfit, calls it a part of Incredible India campaign

Netizens make fun of Justin Trudeau’s Indian outfit, calls it a part of Incredible India campaign

Some praised the dressing of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while others simply made fun of it.

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 05:09 PM
Netizens make fun of Justin Trudeau’s Indian outfit, calls it a part of Incredible India campaign

Photo: Twitter,(@PIB_INDIA)

New Delhi: During his week-long official visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grabbed the headlines for his Indian attire and gave netizens a new topic to debate.

Canadian Prime Minister along with his family arrived in India on February 17. During his visit, he covered Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham Temple, Golden temple and many other places and yes no doubt the family's dressing was really a feast for the eyes.

Some applauded the dressing of Trudeau family while others simply made fun of it. Social media users funny reactions will definitely make you laugh until you cry.

A Twitter user declared their attire a part of Incredible India campaign while others questioned, that do we Indians dress up like this everytime. Twitter almost stand divided

 











Some questioned that if Indians dress up like this everytime.

 











































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Watch: Murli Manohar Joshi loses his cool, pulls out the ribbon for inauguration with bare hands

trending now

INDIA
OPINION: Once a pal, Amitabh Bachchan getting close to ...
VIDEO
AAP and BJP's politics of protest on Delhi's road ...
INDIA
Viral Sach: Nirav Modi bought Narendra Modi’s Rs. 4 ...