Netizens make fun of Justin Trudeau’s Indian outfit, calls it a part of Incredible India campaign



I'm sure Justin Trudeau has now donned traditional Indian dress more times than I have.

— Ankit R. (@CereChro) February 22, 2018







@JustinTrudeau Canadians must be hanging their heads in shame after spectacle their man-child leader made of himself in Indian dress.



— My InfoMilo (@MiloO1948) February 22, 2018





Even Indians don't wear this traditional dresses everywhere. This is an wealthy attire invented by Indian elites in 20th century. Would he wear a rural Indian dress because that represents 75% of Indian culture? Over show off! Trump is better!

— Loser LeGate (@Gorgeofthejungl) February 21, 2018







why @JustinTrudeau is wearing sherwanis everywhere, this is not traditional indian dress for the meetings if he is thinking so.



— ankur kaushik (@anks1504) February 21, 2018









somehow there's always at least one foreigner at Indian weddings taking pictures with all the guests pic.twitter.com/RHN3OI1N2x

— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 21, 2018







Bro Golden Temple is not at the airport, have some chill... https://t.co/UIK7hohjJN



— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) February 21, 2018









MEME CONTEST: Where will @JustinTrudeau embarrass himself next? Submit your meme answer in the comments and we’ll share the best ones with our 320,000+ followers #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/spgBPEn1D7

— Ontario Proud (@ontarioisproud) February 21, 2018







Justin is a meme! I apologize India, I didn’t vote for him! I did try to warn Canada but I got censored in Fakebook. pic.twitter.com/PJOVMS2ym4



— Bram Kletsio ????????????I❤️???? (@AngelaTange65) February 21, 2018









Why couldn’t @JustinTrudeau just use Photoshop? That way he could have had photos of all the INDIAN outfits and temples and ashrams and monuments and Bollywood without having to travel so many thousands of miles? It’s the costliest election photo-shoot.

— SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) February 21, 2018

During his week-long official visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grabbed the headlines for his Indian attire and gave netizens a new topic to debate.Canadian Prime Minister along with his family arrived in India on February 17. During his visit, he covered Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham Temple, Golden temple and many other places and yes no doubt the family's dressing was really a feast for the eyes.Some applauded the dressing of Trudeau family while others simply made fun of it. Social media users funny reactions will definitely make you laugh until you cry.A Twitter user declared their attire a part of Incredible India campaign while others questioned, that do we Indians dress up like this everytime. Twitter almost stand dividedSome questioned that if Indians dress up like this everytime.