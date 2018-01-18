Netizens lash out at Virat Kohli for being rude to journalist



Fiery press conference from Virat Kohli today. Counter-questioned me about "what is India's best XI" and later asked a South African journalist about "how many times SA have come close to winning in India". #SAvInd



— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 17, 2018





Virat Kohli carrying home pitch to South Africa for better performance in next match pic.twitter.com/9WHvZovC61

— Cool & Funny (@CoolFunnyTweet) January 17, 2018



Best 11 for India is the one which doesn't include Kohli.



— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 17, 2018





I'm a viratian only, just want him to retire so that he doesn't have much defeat on his name

— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 17, 2018



What sort of reply is this, you are captain of INDIAN cricket team and you could have replied wisely @imVkohli #SAvIND though we are with you, but at least try to introspect what went wrong. Stop media interaction. We have seen post match summary already. Focus on 3rd test.



— Bains Kapil ⌛️ (@BeingKapilBains) January 17, 2018





@imVkohli you should be thankful that you could redeem yourself to some extent courtesy the sub continent like pitch or it could be difficult to score even 15 in swinging & seaming conditions! Don’t be too arrogant. Treat teammates/ur deputy with respect #SAvsInd #IndvsSA

— Shail Upadhyay (@ushailendra) January 17, 2018



When you commit a mistake then politely accept it. Such reply implies arrogance of a fool. Player par excellence but a captain below par. Should have played Rahane and Bhuvi in both the tests. #IndvSA



— अनुराग सूर्यवंशी (@anurag_surya) January 17, 2018





No doubt the guy is too good a player one can dream to be, but then he is too arrogant as well to the core actually. Cricket is never a one man game and he needs to understand that..

— Adi ツ (@Aditya_Kat0ch) January 17, 2018







I think every one is over reacting on indian performance in SA. #Viratkohli himself is not only responsible for what happened, its the overall performance of the team. As a true fan I keep my faith in my team in all conditions and so u should.



— Aman khan (@RealPathan7) January 17, 2018









intensity on the field is good but sometimes if you loose you need to understand the reason of loss,this is the difference between king Kohli and cool ms Dhoni ,that's why Dhoni was one of the best indian skipper because he works on the weakness and is more of a thinking captain

— Manoj Patra (@manoj757) January 17, 2018







Dhoni ne desh ka naam jitna roshan kia captain ke taur pe ye utna hi kharab kar raha hai ????



— Sober Bewda (@SoberBewda) January 18, 2018



On Wednesday, Virat Kohli became a bit aggressive in a post-match conference, after India lost the second test in South Africa's Centurion by 135 runs.The irritated captain looked a bit annoyed and lashed out at Journalist when asked certain questions. The journalist asked him about fielding different teams in all the Test matches under him to which he replied."In no time, Twitter exploded with a lot of reactions, some came in his support while majority bashed at him for being so rude. Here's how social media users reacted to this.