 Netizens lash out at soldier for his Tweet against recent National Anthem rule
Netizens lash out at soldier for his Tweet against recent National Anthem rule

Recently Supreme Court asserted that it is optional to play National Anthem in cinema halls before a movie starts.

Updated: 17 Jan 2018 09:27 AM
Photo: (Twitter)

New Delhi: The debate on playing national anthem in Cinema halls started in December 2016 when Supreme Court stated that it is mandatory for Cinema halls to play National Anthem before a movie starts.

However recently Supreme Court ruled out this rule, asserting that it is optional to play the national anthem. The debate almost divided netizens.

Recently it grew intense on social media after an Indian soldier Major Gaurav Arya's Tweet which says, “If you can’t stand for the national anthem, don’t expect me to stand for you – An Indian Soldier", the Tweet sparked a debate on social media. While some supported him on his views others bashed at him.

 



Check it out, how Twitterites reacted to this

 









But majority thrashed him for his views:













 





 







