Netizens lash out at soldier for his Tweet against recent National Anthem rule



If you can’t stand for the national anthem, don’t expect me to stand for you.

- An Indian Soldier



— Major Gaurav Arya (@majorgauravarya) January 9, 2018



It is a tradition. For a soldier national flag and anthem is more than his life. You city bred can never understand.

Stand at the border for a day you will know.



— C Kamalakkannan (@ckk196666) January 16, 2018









Ek javan ko kuch bhi keheneka adhikaar nahi he bus goli khao, rajnetaonse gaali khao. Jai javan

— Vijayvittal S H (@HVijayvittal) January 16, 2018







Just bcos my fellow Indians don’t stand up for national anthem if u choose to not stand for them still I will stand for u in court of law till my last breath to defend your right to say so.



— Dhaval Deshpande (@DhavalDeshpande) January 16, 2018









A true soldier will never say that. The oath is to protect the country n it’s people under any circumstances- son of a soldier

— Ronnie Lahiri (@ronnielahiri) January 10, 2018



Time was when we had soldier soldiers. Times have changed, now we have Politically Motivated Soldiers, Religious Opium Fed Soldiers, #Bhakt Soldiers, Unscrupulous Soldiers, TV Studio Paid LoudMouth Soldiers. ???? God Help India.

- A Deeply Concerned Indian



— NostradamusSezشاہد (@nostradamuspeak) January 10, 2018





He is blackmailing people . Shame on this major .

— Geet Kaur (@Kashmiri_Kurii) January 10, 2018







i stay in pune, and national anthem has been playing here for as long as i can remember. if you wanted this to happen you should have used something called as "nudge" not "force", but again this govt. cant do anything without a gimmick



— trivendra singh (@trivensingh111) January 16, 2018



The debate on playing national anthem in Cinema halls started in December 2016 when Supreme Court stated that it is mandatory for Cinema halls to play National Anthem before a movie starts.However recently Supreme Court ruled out this rule, asserting that it is optional to play the national anthem. The debate almost divided netizens.Recently it grew intense on social media after an Indian soldier Major Gaurav Arya's Tweet which says, “If you can’t stand for the national anthem, don’t expect me to stand for you – An Indian Soldier", the Tweet sparked a debate on social media. While some supported him on his views others bashed at him.Check it out, how Twitterites reacted to thisBut majority thrashed him for his views: