Netflix Teases The Final Season Of House Of Cards, It’s Claire Underwood’s Turn Now!



We're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/h2XafRynew

— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 5, 2018

House of cards fans, rejoice!On March 5, Netflix released the first glimpse of the much awaited final season of its political thriller House of Cards midway through the Oscar award ceremony.As is clear by the teaser, this season will focus on Robin Wright's character of Claire Underwood who takes center stage as the new president.Kevin Spacey was fired from the series after he was accused of sexual misconduct and Netflix cut all ties with him. It will be interesting to see how the show will progress without the mighty Frank Underwood and how his absence will be explained and dealt with.The filming for the 6th season began earlier this year and the release date is yet to be announced. It is most probably expected to air this fall.