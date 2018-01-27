 Neetu And Rishi Kapoor Send Flowers And Note To Deepika Padukone After Watching Padmaavat. See Pic
The couple had attended a special screening of the movie earlier this week and sent a beautiful bouquet and an appreciation note the following day.

Updated: 27 Jan 2018 01:26 PM
Mumbai: With her portrayal of the brave Rajput queen, actress Deepika Padukone has managed to impress critics and fans alike. Like everyone, Bollywood celebrities are also in awe of 'Padmaavat'.

One of them is her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's parents, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor who congratulated the actress and seemed quite impressed with her performance. The couple had attended a special screening of the movie earlier this week and sent a beautiful bouquet and an appreciation note the following day.


This beautiful gesture surely made Deepika happy and she took to Instagram to thank them for their kind words:




Various other Bollywood celebrities also congratulated Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the cast of the movie



















