Neetu And Rishi Kapoor Send Flowers And Note To Deepika Padukone After Watching Padmaavat. See Pic

One of them is her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's parents, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor who congratulated the actress and seemed quite impressed with her performance. The couple had attended a special screening of the movie earlier this week and sent a beautiful bouquet and an appreciation note the following day.
This beautiful gesture surely made Deepika happy and she took to Instagram to thank them for their kind words:
Various other Bollywood celebrities also congratulated Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the cast of the movie
Sanjay sir you have nailed it once again with the world you’ve given us! Can’t wait for your next magical piece already! Running out of big beautiful words to describe your films ☺️???? Thank you for this experience :) ✨✨✨✨ #SanjayLeelaBhansali
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 25, 2018
Saw Padmavat' .What an Epic film with Stellar performances by @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor n @deepikapadukone who is dignity personified
— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 26, 2018
Just witnessed HISTORY. Felt like I was right there. Every second of watching this epicness made me a bigger fan of #SanjayLeelaBhansali the GOD of Indian cinema. #Padmavat
— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 24, 2018
Just saw #padmavat Breathtaking!!! Mesmerizing! Forget ban, it should be tax free. Take a bow #SanjayLeelaBansali @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/por2LQvTix
— Samir Soni (@samirsoni123) January 25, 2018
First Published: 27 Jan 2018 01:23 PM