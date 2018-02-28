Nation Remembers Country's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 55th death anniversary

My respects to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India on his death anniversary. He was one of the architects of independent India & was known for his simplicity & humility. The country will always remember the tall leader for his inspiring leadership #DrRajendraprasad pic.twitter.com/hx4uAewtEs
— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 28, 2018
Remembering India's 1st President Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/TnvdvV3uF2
— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) February 28, 2018
This is such a poignant dedication to his book India Divided by Dr Rajendra Prasad, our first President and freedom fighter. It should make some of us seriously ponder about the politics and tragedy of partition. The book was published in 1946 in the midst of communal hatred. pic.twitter.com/NOo0vObpRm
— S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) February 26, 2018
Solemnly remembering former President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his death anniversary
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 28, 2018
Commemorating the First President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his death anniversary. His life and philosophy continue to serve as an inspiration for the young minds of the nation. pic.twitter.com/W4GTD8fMhM
— R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) February 28, 2018
Fondly remembering the Indian nationalist and first president of the Republic of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/XdRNgKQ4lD
— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 28, 2018
