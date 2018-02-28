 Nation Remembers Country's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 55th death anniversary
Updated: 28 Feb 2018
New Delhi: On Tuesday, India is remembering country's first President Dr.Rajendra Prasad on his 55th death anniversary. He was born on December 3, 1884, and breathed his last on February 28, 1963.

He is the only president to have held office for two terms in 1952 and 1957 and became the longest serving President of India.

 




 






Here are some facts about him:
1-Alongside Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel and Lal Bahadur Shastri he was one of the prominent leaders of the Indian Nationalist Movement.

2-In his childhood, he was taught by a Maulavi because his father always wanted him to learn not just Hindi but also other languages such as Persian etc

3-He was married to Rajavanshi Devi at the age of 12, the couple had one son, Mrityunjay.

4-He became the first Minister of Food and Agriculture in the interim national government in 1946.

5-From 1946 to 1949 he presided over the Constituent Assembly and helped frame the Constitution of India.

6-On the night of 25 January 1950, a day before the Republic Day of India, his sister Bhagwati Devi passed away. Keeping his dedication to the work first, he set about the cremation but only after his return from the parade ground.

7-In 1962, he was awarded the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

8-He had also written his autobiography titled "Aatmakatha" which is a source of inspiration for the youths of the country

 























