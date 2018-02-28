Nation Remembers Country's First President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 55th death anniversary

New Delhi: On Tuesday, India is remembering country's first President Dr.Rajendra Prasad on his 55th death anniversary. He was born on December 3, 1884, and breathed his last on February 28, 1963.

He is the only president to have held office for two terms in 1952 and 1957 and became the longest serving President of India.



My respects to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India on his death anniversary. He was one of the architects of independent India & was known for his simplicity & humility. The country will always remember the tall leader for his inspiring leadership

Remembering India's 1st President Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his death anniversary.



1-Alongside Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel and Lal Bahadur Shastri he was one of the prominent leaders of the Indian Nationalist Movement.

2-In his childhood, he was taught by a Maulavi because his father always wanted him to learn not just Hindi but also other languages such as Persian etc

3-He was married to Rajavanshi Devi at the age of 12, the couple had one son, Mrityunjay.

4-He became the first Minister of Food and Agriculture in the interim national government in 1946.

5-From 1946 to 1949 he presided over the Constituent Assembly and helped frame the Constitution of India.

6-On the night of 25 January 1950, a day before the Republic Day of India, his sister Bhagwati Devi passed away. Keeping his dedication to the work first, he set about the cremation but only after his return from the parade ground.

7-In 1962, he was awarded the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

8-He had also written his autobiography titled "Aatmakatha" which is a source of inspiration for the youths of the country



This is such a poignant dedication to his book India Divided by Dr Rajendra Prasad, our first President and freedom fighter. It should make some of us seriously ponder about the politics and tragedy of partition. The book was published in 1946 in the midst of communal hatred. pic.twitter.com/NOo0vObpRm

Solemnly remembering former President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his death anniversary



Commemorating the First President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his death anniversary. His life and philosophy continue to serve as an inspiration for the young minds of the nation.

Fondly remembering the Indian nationalist and first president of the Republic of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his death anniversary.



