Must Watch! This Video of Army Officer's Lesson on Religion in India Has Gone Viral

Col Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, the most decorated serving army officer in India, recently shared an anecdote about his training days and the lesson he learned in Indian identity and religion.
In the video clip shared by ex-Army man Raghu Raman, Shekhawat is first seen narrating an incident when he was punished and asked to take a dip in dirty water for calling himself a “Hindu Rajput''.
Who - Col SS Shekhawat, CO 21 Special Forces, the most decorated serving officer.
Why - In one minute he gives a lesson more powerful than all politicians put together @atahasnain53 @rwac48 @rajeev_mp @ragarwal @priyaramani pic.twitter.com/J08KCE0KGA
— Raghu Raman (@captraman) February 7, 2018
Born in Alwar, Rajasthan, Shekhawat is the Commanding Officer of the 21st battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces). He has also accomplished the difficult feat of climbing Mount Everest not just once but thrice!
His remarkable lesson to the country in these times has resonated with many:
Salute. Wish everyone could get the ethics of an army officer
— nazma parveen (@nazmaaman) February 7, 2018
So, finally some positive on Twitter. We really need more of these. Thanks a bunch ????????
— Kabi Ranjan (@meinhunkabi) February 7, 2018
Etched in my memory from time immemorial as an Army brat - you never ask an army man about his religion - you ask him about his regiment.
— Zubin Kabraji (@ZuKabby) February 7, 2018
Politicos please learn something from this patriotic Colonel of Special Forces. This is the ethos of the army. Stop being petty. Nation first always and everytime.
— Brig. Jay Kaul (@Jaykaul) February 7, 2018
Excellent.......So Honoured First time Listening To Army Ethos.This Should be Echoed Around The Country.Proud of Indian Army...People Who Follow Real Dharma.
— कृष्ण चन्द्र पाण्डे (@Revealiti0nzzzz) February 7, 2018
First Published: 08 Feb 2018 08:56 PM