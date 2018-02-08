Must Watch! This Video of Army Officer's Lesson on Religion in India Has Gone Viral







If you had to listen to one man today. #OneTalkToday

Who - Col SS Shekhawat, CO 21 Special Forces, the most decorated serving officer.

Why - In one minute he gives a lesson more powerful than all politicians put together @atahasnain53 @rwac48 @rajeev_mp @ragarwal @priyaramani pic.twitter.com/J08KCE0KGA



— Raghu Raman (@captraman) February 7, 2018







Salute. Wish everyone could get the ethics of an army officer



— nazma parveen (@nazmaaman) February 7, 2018









So, finally some positive on Twitter. We really need more of these. Thanks a bunch ????????

— Kabi Ranjan (@meinhunkabi) February 7, 2018







Etched in my memory from time immemorial as an Army brat - you never ask an army man about his religion - you ask him about his regiment.



— Zubin Kabraji (@ZuKabby) February 7, 2018









Politicos please learn something from this patriotic Colonel of Special Forces. This is the ethos of the army. Stop being petty. Nation first always and everytime.

— Brig. Jay Kaul (@Jaykaul) February 7, 2018







Excellent.......So Honoured First time Listening To Army Ethos.This Should be Echoed Around The Country.Proud of Indian Army...People Who Follow Real Dharma.



— कृष्ण चन्द्र पाण्डे (@Revealiti0nzzzz) February 7, 2018



: A video of an Indian army officer providing heartfelt insights on what army and humanity stand for, has gone viral.Col Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, the most decorated serving army officer in India, recently shared an anecdote about his training days and the lesson he learned in Indian identity and religion.In the video clip shared by ex-Army man Raghu Raman, Shekhawat is first seen narrating an incident when he was punished and asked to take a dip in dirty water for calling himself a “Hindu Rajput''.Born in Alwar, Rajasthan, Shekhawat is the Commanding Officer of the 21st battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces). He has also accomplished the difficult feat of climbing Mount Everest not just once but thrice!