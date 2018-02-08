 Must Watch! This Video of Army Officer's Lesson on Religion in India Has Gone Viral
Col Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, he most decorated serving army officer in India, recently shared an anecdote about his training days and the lesson he learned in Indian identity and religion.

New Delhi: A video of an Indian army officer providing heartfelt insights on what army and humanity stand for, has gone viral.

Col Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, the most decorated serving army officer in India, recently shared an anecdote about his training days and the lesson he learned in Indian identity and religion.

In the video clip shared by ex-Army man Raghu Raman, Shekhawat is first seen narrating an incident when he was punished and asked to take a dip in dirty water for calling himself a “Hindu Rajput''.



Born in Alwar, Rajasthan, Shekhawat is the Commanding Officer of the 21st battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces). He has also accomplished the difficult feat of climbing Mount Everest not just once but thrice!

His remarkable lesson to the country in these times has resonated with many:

























