Watch: Murli Manohar Joshi loses his cool, pulls out the ribbon for inauguration with bare hands



Why should anyone defend this officer? He got scolded (that too without any bad word or pure hate) because of his mismanagement. Anshu Prakash was called at 12 Midnight, then was beaten. Huge difference. Also Kejriwal's silence, Amantullah's absconding boldly point to the same.

— Apoorv (@apoorvc2005) February 22, 2018







Bura nahin manna chaiye Is umer Bp Up down hota rehta hai Sahab gussa control nahin kar paye????



— Anurudh Singh???????? (@Anurudh1985) February 22, 2018









This is an insult of a veteran leader. The officer responsible must be punished. If a ribbon cutting ceremony was to be conducted, they knew very well what tool or material is required for this. Unpardonable mistake!

— Sant (@santsanatan) February 22, 2018







एक फीता काटने का मौका मिला था..माननीय को ...वो भी कैंची चला डाली ????????????????????????????????



— Vraii Homme Nikki (@dassnikhil) February 22, 2018









Koi hai jo inke khilaaf protest kre

— Sanjay Kumar (@Sensiblesanjay9) February 22, 2018







रस्सी जल गई पर बुढऊ का बल नही गया। तेवर मोदीजी को दिखा देते कभी



— শেখর (@MangoBwoy) February 22, 2018









we the people's money is used in the service of we the people. why should we need to follow such rotten tradition of 'inaugurating' the facilities we make for ourselves, by these useless politicians??

— SK Iyer (@iyer_sk) February 22, 2018

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi is again in headlines. This time a video is creating a buzz on the internet in which the BJP leader is scolding official after no scissors were there for cutting of ribbon during the inauguration of a solar light panel in Kanpur Collectorate.Instead of waiting for the scissors angry Joshi cut the ribbon with his hands and shouted at the manager."Who is the manager here? you people have invited me, now there is no need of scissors, I have cut the ribbon by my hands", he yelledWatch the video:Well, this was not the first time when Murli Manohar Joshi hit the headlines. Earlier in 2014, he was among the flag bearers against Modi's selection as the Prime Minister candidate.Social media users lost no chance in expressing their reactions: