 Watch: Murli Manohar Joshi loses his cool, pulls out the ribbon for inauguration with bare hands
BJP leader scolds official after no scissors were there for cutting of ribbon during the inauguration of a solar light panel in Kanpur Collectorate.

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 08:07 PM
Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh: Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi is again in headlines. This time a video is creating a buzz on the internet in which the BJP leader is scolding official after no scissors were there for cutting of ribbon during the inauguration of a solar light panel in Kanpur Collectorate.

Instead of waiting for the scissors angry Joshi cut the ribbon with his hands and shouted at the manager.
"Who is the manager here? you people have invited me, now there is no need of scissors, I have cut the ribbon by my hands", he yelled

Watch the video:



Well, this was not the first time when Murli Manohar Joshi hit the headlines. Earlier in 2014, he was among the flag bearers against Modi's selection as the Prime Minister candidate.

